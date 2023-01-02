Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtoc.com
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
wtoc.com
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
wtoc.com
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting for multimillion dollar expansion to park in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Your tax dollars at work. Bryan County just completed a brand new $7.4 million sports facility addition in DeVaul Henderson Park. Bryan County Commissioners and park staff gathered to cut the ribbon on this truly wonderful addition to the county’s recreation program. It was...
Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue. Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain. “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
wtoc.com
Sewer main collapse still causing issues on DeRenne Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - DeRenne Avenue will remain partially closed after a sewer main collapse for roughly two weeks, according to City of Savannah officials. The City of Savannah says it caused a major sewage spill. More than 58,000 gallons spilled before it was stopped. That’s nearly six times the state EPA threshold for a major spill.
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
wtoc.com
Business owner says federal courthouse construction is impacting traffic, parking for customers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tomochichi Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah has been under construction for months, closing some streets and tightening others. Now, one business owner in that area says the project is negatively impacting his bottom line. “It’s the ever-expanding footprint of the courthouse project,” said Michael Higgins,...
Car crashes into house on E 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
wtoc.com
More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The process to get permits in Bulloch County could get easier in the next few months. The county’s adding badly needed space at the building along North Main Street that houses those offices. County leaders say they’ve needed more space for years but will need it even more in the future as the county keeps growing.
wtoc.com
Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
wtoc.com
‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House. Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair. What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking....
Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
Savannah Tribune
City of Richmond Hill Announces the Purchase of the Community House, A Ford-Era Historical Building
The City of Richmond Hill announced today that it has purchased the historical structure built by Henry Ford locally known as the Community House, located at 10512 Ford Avenue. Outside of their expansive home on the Ogeechee River, this is the single most imposing structure built by Henry and Clara...
