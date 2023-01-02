ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

wtoc.com

Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
POOLER, GA
WJCL

The Holland House Restaurant to close

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Animal shelters overwhelmed after the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the start of the new year, dozens of surrender requests have come into Renegade Paws Rescue.   Volunteers say people giving pets as gifts during the holiday season is a big factor in the high turnover rate and shelters in our area are feeling the strain.  “As a rescue ourselves, we’ve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sewer main collapse still causing issues on DeRenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - DeRenne Avenue will remain partially closed after a sewer main collapse for roughly two weeks, according to City of Savannah officials. The City of Savannah says it caused a major sewage spill. More than 58,000 gallons spilled before it was stopped. That’s nearly six times the state EPA threshold for a major spill.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make shrimp & grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville to host winter back-to-school supply drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Car crashes into house on E 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The process to get permits in Bulloch County could get easier in the next few months. The county’s adding badly needed space at the building along North Main Street that houses those offices. County leaders say they’ve needed more space for years but will need it even more in the future as the county keeps growing.
wtoc.com

Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA

