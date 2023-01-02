ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO