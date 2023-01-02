Read full article on original website
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle. The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
Suspect arrested on 9 counts of burglary, meth possession on New Year's Eve: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve after running a red light near 4th and Townsend Street, the San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday on Twitter. The unidentified suspect was booked into county jail for nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. […]
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
Pittsburg man reported missing, car found abandoned
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord Police Department investigators are searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was reported missing by his family after his car was found abandoned near a highway. Lazenby’s car was discovered near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in the early hours of Jan. […]
California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
