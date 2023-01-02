ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 2026 news: Munetaka Murakami said ‘Yankees’ on Japanese TV

U30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3082u884cu304du305fu3044u3063u3059. u30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3063u3066u897fu5074u3058u3083u306au3044u3093u3059u304buff1f. 2u4ebau306eu304bu3051u5408u3044u9762u767du3059u304eu308bud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23u2764ufe0f‍ud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/aMFasewksL. — ud835udc24ud835udc1aud83dudc27u26f1u6d66u6dfbu30adu30e3u30f3u30d7u2764ufe0f‍ud83dudd25 (@runrun22abc) January 2, 2023. In the interest of full transparency, I must concede I do not speak Japanese. Just wanted to get that out there. However, I can confirm the guy on the far right is two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami,...
chatsports.com

Willie Calhoun is an interesting depth addition for the Yankees

On the final day of 2022, the Yankees signed Willie Calhoun with an invite to spring training. The left-handed hitting outfielder was once a highly touted prospect in the Dodgers system, and will now be entering his age-28 season in 2023. For the most part, Calhoun has not delivered on his promise as a prospect in the major leagues. This is a very low level signing for the Yankees, and expectations should reflect that, but he has a mix of skills and that helps make him an interesting addition to the organization’s depth, if nothing else.
chatsports.com

All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more

Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Should the Red Sox Trade Triston Casas to the Marlins?

After a largely lackluster showing in the free agent market the last few months, the Boston Red Sox offseason is likely going to revolve around the trade market for the rest of the winter, and that’s not just according to me. Chaim Bloom himself has indicated as such and while getting a long-term deal for Rafael Devers should be a priority as well (if not the priority), the Red Sox are still looking for that needle-moving transaction or two.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There’s still not a lot of external content available....
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

The Revue: Dennis Gates defying the odds with these upstart Tigers

I’m not even going to try and be clever. I’m just going to enjoy it. Mizzou is ranked for the first time in two years. Just sit back. Relax. And... It's weird how every one Mizzou beats is suddenly considered badhttps://t.co/M5hvMwdZcH. — TOP 20 RANKED BASKETBALL TEAM FAN...
MISSOURI STATE
chatsports.com

Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago

The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak

The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?

Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Classic

Hopefully you enjoyed a good holiday weekend and your 2023 is off to a strong start. The Bruins did their part, giving us a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in yesterday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park. While the game itself was nothing to write home about for...
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft

On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, January 3, 2022

Houston sneaker shop, New Jersey hat maker team up for Astros cap collab at Shipley Do-Nuts ($houstonchronicle.com$) Houston Astros Third Baseman Bregman Continues to Be Leader in the Jewish Community (si.com) MLB News. Correa and the Mets: Where things stand (MLB.com) MLB trade candidates: Five teams, including Cardinals and Rangers,...
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Falcons Draft Rumors Heading Into NFL Week 18 + Stick With Desmond Ridder In 2023? Falcons News

Atlanta Falcons news and rumors following the NFL Week 17 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals circle around the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons are slotted to pick 7th in the 2023 NFL Draft order, and could move up to 6th, or move down to 9th depending on the results of NFL Week 18. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson breaks down the latest Atlanta Falcons news and rumors including Des.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (January 2023)

The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin

On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

The Yankees’ still-developing deadline

The Yankees’ 2022 season was a rollercoaster. There was no shortage of headlines, from Aaron Judge’s home run chase to Joey Gallo’s grievances, to a historically excellent start and an equally dreadful trade-deadline-fueled August. Though they ended the season on a 20-11 run, restoring hopes of playoff glory, it was only to have expectations dashed with a resounding sweep defeat at the hands of their playoff-nemesis Astros. As a result, their mid-summer transactions may haunt them for years to come.
BRONX, NY

