This organization works to make sure every child in Hampton Roads has a bed

HAMPTON, Va. —Sleeping in a warm bed every night is something many people take for granted. It's a luxury not all kids in Hampton Roads get. That's why a local organization is taking the time to build and deliver beds to families in need.

Jenna Standie, a mom of three, said thanks to Sleep in Heavenly Peace she's able to provide her children with a good night's rest. The organization delivers 20 to 50 beds a month. Last year the group delivered a total of 310 beds to children across the Peninsula.

Standie's oldest daughter has autism so giving her a comfortable bed will be a great experience for her even with her brother on the bottom bunk.

"She does struggle with sleep and having a bed that is comfortable for her even with her brother being there I think this will be a good experience for them," said Standie.

While Sleep in Heavenly sometimes has a waiting list, Marcia Austin, the co-president of the Hampton Roads chapter, said they try their best to get to everyone.

"You'll fill out an application the application will come to us, and we will pull them in and we look at the reasons why you need a bed, we pull from the most need," Austin said.

The process is simple and easy. On delivery day, families don't have to lift a finger.

"So when we come to your home, we're going to come in with a group of volunteers usually and we will put the bed together for you we assemble it for you we unbox the brand-new mattress and we put all the bedding on it," said Austin.

There are a couple of eligibility requirements: children must not have a bed of their own; they must be between the ages of 3 and 17; and each child must also be present on delivery day.

On delivery day, volunteers will arrive to teach children how to safely enter and exit the bed whether it be for a twin-sized or a bunk bed.

Austin said she's happy the organization is a blessing to the Hampton Roads community and help children sleep comfortably at night.

"We did not comprehend what it meant to not have a bed," Austin said. "When we started this, we thought 'oh we're going to help 50 kids out.' It's unimaginable the sleeping conditions that we have seen some of these kids in."

Standie is truly thankful for the volunteers at Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hampton Roads. She said this is just the start of a new beginning for her family.

If you would like to sign your child up for a bed or donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hampton Roads, click here . To connect with the organization on Facebook, click here .

