ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crm9Y_0k1IY2Zs00

Hello 2023! Another new year sweeps into view

New Year’s celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks – and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The ball dropped on New York City’s iconic Times Square as crowds counted down the seconds into 2023, culminating in raucous cheers and a deluge of confetti glittering amid jumbo screens, neon, pulsing lights and soggy streets. Before the ball dropped, there were heavy thoughts about the past year and the new one to come. "2023 is about resurgence – resurgence of the world after COVID-19 and after the war in Ukraine. We want it to end," Arjun Singh said as he took in the scene at Times Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZntFm_0k1IY2Zs00
Onlookers cheer as confetti fills the air to mark the beginning of the new year, in Times Square, New York City, on January 1, 2023. YUKI IWAMURA, AFP via Getty Images

Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Pope Benedict XVI, the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign as the head of the Catholic Church, died Saturday. Benedict, formerly known as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, was 95. A theologian known for his traditional interpretation of what the church should be, Benedict shocked many Catholics with his decision to step down in 2013, citing ailing health. Traditionally, the pope serves in the role until his death. He was also widely criticized for the church's handling of clergy sex abuse cases in Germany when he was the archbishop of Munich. His death triggered a period of mourning for the Vatican, and his funeral Thursday will be presided over by Pope Francis and is expected to be widely attended by leading and political figures.

Barbara Walters, trailblazing journalist, dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a broadcast legend and pioneer who became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, died at age 93, ABC News announced in a live special report Friday. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," her representative Cindi Berger said in a statement. "She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women." The daughter of a nightclub owner, Walters got into television to support the family after her father went broke. She made her on-air debut in 1956 and went on to a career asking questions about the public and private lives of the powerful, rich, famous and infamous. And no other woman in television journalism had a longer career, with more hits and flops, scoops and controversies, praise and ridicule. Read more about her life .

Real quick

1 dead after California hit with landslides, flooding, snow

Crews worked to rescue stranded drivers and reopen flooded roadways as the new year began after an intense storm system caused power outages, landslides and flooding in portions of California. More than 38,000 people people were without power in the state on Monday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us. In Sacramento County, officials said one person was found dead inside a submerged vehicle, and dozens of people trapped in partially or completely submerged vehicles have been rescued. The storm wasn't the only natural phenomenon plaguing Northern California on Sunday. About 200 miles northwest of Sacramento, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake closed a bridge while crews conducted safety inspections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEKmj_0k1IY2Zs00
Three vehicles are submerged on Dillard Road west of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County in Wilton, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after heavy rains on New Year's Eve produced levee breaks. Saturday's system was warmer and wetter, while storms this week will be colder, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento. The Sacramento region could receive a total of 4 to 5 inches of rain over the week, Chandler-Cooley said. Hector Amezcua, The Sacramento Bee via AP

Georgia, TCU advance in wild College Football Playoff

In perhaps the most entertaining pair of semifinal games in the history of the College Football Playoff, Georgia and TCU advanced Saturday to berths in the national championship game. No. 3 TCU pulled off one of the biggest upsets in playoff history, stunning No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a Fiesta Bowl that saw wild momentum swings and, at one point, 51 combined points scored in just over seven minutes of game time. No 1. Georgia survived against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, rallying from down two scores in the fourth quarter to escape with a 42-41 victory after the Buckeyes missed a long field goal attempt in the closing seconds. The Bulldogs will try to win their second straight title when they face the Horned Frogs on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ukrainian missiles kill scores of Russian soldiers

Scores of Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian missiles struck a building in the occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine over the weekend, one of the deadliest days for the Russian military since the war began more than 10 months ago. The ministry said two rockets were shot down but four slammed into the building and surrounding area. The ministry said 63 service members died in the attack, although details remained sketchy. Dmitry Azarov, governor of Russia's Samara region, said an unspecified number of residents were among the killed and wounded. Ukrainian authorities did not claim responsibility but estimated the death toll at nearly 400, sarcastically blaming "careless handling of heating devices, neglect of security measures, smoking in an unspecified place." Keep reading: Monday's updates from Ukraine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wh0Dg_0k1IY2Zs00
January 2, 2023: Serhii Kaharlytskyi, right, stands outside his home, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kaharlytskyi's wife Iryna died in the attack on Dec. 31, 2022. Renata Brito, AP

Like this roundup of stories? Subscribe to The Short List newsletter here !

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend

Comments / 65

BIG COZY
3d ago

Hey Everyone life is precious please take this moment and receive God in your life pray to God everyday for his help in life situations, read the holy bible everyday, believe in God more than you believe in anything else, Trust God more than you trust anyone else, praise God more than you praise anything else, love God more than you love anything else and remember with God help all good things are possible all you have to do is never give up also a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in the most amazing way

Reply(14)
12
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Former President Trump had a New Year's Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago, where attendees could take a selfie of themselves kissing Trump's ring for $100.

Reply(6)
7
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Rudy Giuliani recorded a video during Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party, demonstrating why he still hasn't addressed his psychiatric problems.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
GEORGIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

736K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy