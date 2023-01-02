‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised

Representatives in the House are sworn into Montana's 68th legislative session. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan)

And away we go!

Legislators in both House and Senate chambers were sworn in as the 68th Legislative Session kicked off Monday.

Republicans are going into the 90-day sprint with a supermajority and a slew of proposed legislation ranging from constitutional amendments to how to distribute the nearly $2 billion in budget surplus — and some expected bills from the Governor’s Office from a task force to reduce red tape.

“The clock is ticking now,” said Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen during her remarks in the House. “May the great minds of this room unite over the common vision for a better Montana.”

Families crowded the gallery, with children in some cases on the laps of legislators. Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, and Senate President Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, in their respective speeches made sure to thank family members for their patience in the upcoming months as they get to work in Helena.

Another theme in speeches in both chambers was civility, with decorum being stressed from leaders in both parties.

“I ask two things of representatives: To abstain from making the debate personal, and to abstain from taking the debate personally,” Regier said.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, cited issues like the housing shortage, childcare costs and workforce shortages, linking them to the growth in the state.

“Growth is always a two-edged sword,” he said. “Bringing prosperity and stretching available resources to their limit.”

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said his caucus will seek to reduce the red tape identified by Gianforte during the interim to help “​​unleash the full potential of Montana’s economy” along with returning the budget surplus to taxpayers and addressing housing affordability.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada presided over the swearing-in over the House following a prayer led by Rev.Christopher Lebsock of Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras oversaw the invocation in the Senate, and Montana Supreme Court Associate Justice Laurie McKinnon swore in new Senators.

Leadership members from both parties were officially sworn in, with Regier as Speaker of the House; Rhonda Knudsen as Speaker Pro-Tempore; and Sue Vinton as Majority Leader.

Rep. Kim Abbott, D- Helena, was sworn in as Minority leader and Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, as caucus chair.

In the Senate, Ellsworth was sworn in as Senate President; Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City, as President Pro-Tempore; and Fitzpatrick, as Majority leader. Flowers officially became Minority leader.

Each chamber alerted the executive and judicial branches that they are “organized and ready to do business.”

There was also some history made Monday, with Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, being sworn in as the first transgender woman in the legislature. Zephyr said she was ready to get down to work “and a little teary-eyed,” in a text to the Daily Montanan on Monday.

The post ‘Organized and ready to do business’: Montana’s 68th Legislature begins with supermajority poised appeared first on Daily Montanan .