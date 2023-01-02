Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
Man Sentenced In 2017 Beecher Crash That Killed Family
An Orland Park man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly 2017 crash was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday. Sean Woulfe was charged with five counts of reckless homicide. The 30-year-old defendant killed a pregnant woman and her three young children during a collision in suburban Beecher. Will County prosecutors say Woulfe was speeding over 80 miles per hour when his pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into the family’s vehicle.
Grayslake woman accused of spitting on officers after arrest: Lake County Sheriff
Grayslake’s Kiara Pearson, 32, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, officials said Pearson spit in two sheriff’s deputies’ faces then “bragged” about having a communicable disease.
Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting
A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
Drugged DUI charge for 18-year-old driver in Kane County crash that killed siblings: report
The 18-year-old is next due in court on Friday, Jan. 6
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap
Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
Wheaton Police Investigate Possible Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead Monday
Wheaton Police are seeking surveillance video relating to the death of a woman found lying on the road Monday night after a possible hit-and-run collision. Authorities responded to the 900 block of Roosevelt Road after receiving a 911 call from a motorist. Paige M. Donahue, a 31-year-old Wheaton resident, suffered...
New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School
The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Lake in the Hills
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. Around 6:35 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Deerpath Road. Following an investigation, police found gunshots had been fired into a...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning. At about 9:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun involved in an auto crash in the 200 block of North Clark Street. According to preliminary...
Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning. Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman...
