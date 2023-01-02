ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Re-entry passes for Sanibel Causeway ends, tolls resume

By Mariana Ortiz
 3 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel City Council supported the decision to end the requirement for reentry passes on January 2, 2023.

The Police checkpoint place since the causeway reopened to traffic will be deactivated early Monday morning. However, the City’s curfew will remain in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. During curfew hours, the police checkpoint will be in place.

Lee County has resumed toll operations on the last of its three toll bridges. The tolls on the Sanibel Causeway were restored on Sunday morning.

People who are working on the island to help residents rebuild hope this will mean less traffic during their commute.

“Today, it was very pleasant getting over; it went real quick,” said Tim Scott.

Scott said that wasn’t always the case. Some days the traffic leading up to the checkpoints caused a lot of congestion. Tony Taylor works alongside Scott; they’re helping a friend with their damaged home.

“There’s been a few times when we left, and it was pretty busy getting off the island,” said Tony Taylor.

Taylor and Scott said they hope people respect islanders and allow them the space to continue work.

Sanibel-based LeeWay customers are asked to renew their programs for 2023 as soon as possible. The annual renewal process usually takes place in October.

Sanibel residents with power and internet access can renew online or by phone at 239-533-9297.

The City of Sanibel asks that non-residents respect and understand the fact that Sanibel is still actively working to recover from Hurricane Ian. The city is also discouraging visitors at this time.

Beaches and beach parks, including the Sanibel Lighthouse, remain closed – Sanibel is not open to beach visitors and the Mayoral Proclamation, extending Sanibel’s State of Emergency, prohibits non-residents from being on the beach.

Debris collection from individual lots and the City’s rights-of-way is still ongoing. Trucks collecting debris will interrupt traffic flow at times and may cause travel delays.

