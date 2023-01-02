ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student arrested for bringing gun to North Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a student Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston school. According to NCPD, officers arrested a Liberty Hill Academy student for bringing a gun onto school grounds. The student was “lodged in juvenile jail” as of Thursday afternoon, NCPD said. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death

(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
98online.com

Mt. Pleasant Woman Charged in Catfishing Scheme Involving Her Daughter

(From LocalToday) A Mt. Pleasant woman accused of involvement in an elaborate catfishing harassment campaign targeting two teenagers — one of them her daughter — has been charged with five felonies, including one that accused her of: attempting to accuse another student. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, was charged...
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Brittanee Drexel's mother sues daughter's killer, Raymond Moody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee Drexel's mother, has sued Brittanee's killer Raymond Moody. Plecklan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages. "As a result of Defendant’s reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress, Plaintiff was injured, has incurred medical bills and expenses, loss of...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston seizes more than 400 guns in 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said it seized more than 400 guns and made 377 arrests in 2022. NCPD’s patrol officers confiscated 42 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in December alone. “Those seizures resulted in 40 arrests,” the department said. North Charleston PD has long been working to curb […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
