FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
Student arrested for bringing gun to North Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a student Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston school. According to NCPD, officers arrested a Liberty Hill Academy student for bringing a gun onto school grounds. The student was “lodged in juvenile jail” as of Thursday afternoon, NCPD said. […]
iheart.com
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
live5news.com
‘We need more like her’: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor has named Wednesday in honor of a Charleston resident and South Carolina native who is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Mabel Magwood Crosborne was born on Jan. 4, 1921, and grew up in Ravenel. She attended the Avery Institute in Charleston and worked as...
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
98online.com
Mt. Pleasant Woman Charged in Catfishing Scheme Involving Her Daughter
(From LocalToday) A Mt. Pleasant woman accused of involvement in an elaborate catfishing harassment campaign targeting two teenagers — one of them her daughter — has been charged with five felonies, including one that accused her of: attempting to accuse another student. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, was charged...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
wpde.com
Brittanee Drexel's mother sues daughter's killer, Raymond Moody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee Drexel's mother, has sued Brittanee's killer Raymond Moody. Plecklan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages. "As a result of Defendant’s reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress, Plaintiff was injured, has incurred medical bills and expenses, loss of...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
WJCL
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry hope you can help find a missing teenage boy. The Beaufort Police Department says Dean Drisdom Jr., 13, was last seen leaving his home on December 28. Police believe he may be in the area of Cross...
North Charleston seizes more than 400 guns in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said it seized more than 400 guns and made 377 arrests in 2022. NCPD’s patrol officers confiscated 42 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in December alone. “Those seizures resulted in 40 arrests,” the department said. North Charleston PD has long been working to curb […]
WJCL
Have you seen them? Police identify suspects following roadside shooting in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities have identified two people as wanted suspects following a shooting in Port Royal. According to the Port Royal Police Department, a Ridgeland man was shot December 29 following an argument with another driver on Ribaut Road. The victim was...
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
