Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
news9.com

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
KOCO

Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
KOCO

Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
okcfox.com

OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
okcfox.com

Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
news9.com

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
News On 6

Road Closed After SW OKC Crash

A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
