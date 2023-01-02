Read full article on original website
Driver crashes through fences, into OKC house
A metro homeowner was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into their home.
News On 6
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
News On 6
Bag Of Cash Reported Stolen From NW OKC 7-Eleven Store Manager; Police Question Statements
A bag of cash was reported stolen on Wednesday from a northwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven manager's car during an alleged robbery. The manager of the store told responding officers she was on duty at the time. However, the report stated there were inconsistencies in the woman’s statements. The store’s...
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
news9.com
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
okcfox.com
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
news9.com
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
News On 6
Road Closed After SW OKC Crash
A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Accused Of Shoplifting At Walmart Shoots At Security Guard, Flees Scene
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting and shooting at a security guard Monday night. The incident happened at a Walmart located at 2000 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, police said. Police received a call about a shooting at the store and said upon arrival,...
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
