Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87.Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given.Born in Anniston in 1935, Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL.com reported. During the 1980s, Penny found work on the side by acting in TV commercials for a local department store as well as...
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82
Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
Growing Up Pittsburgh: The Coming of Age Movies Set In Town
Pittsburgh is a popular filming location that has seen some of the world's best films take to the streets of the 'burgh. But the city seems to be a particular favorite for coming of age films, and here is four of the best:
‘Elvis’ to Screen for Free at Select Theaters on Presley’s 88th Birthday
Warner Bros. Discovery is giving director Baz Lurhmann’s “Elvis” — starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks — a little help on its path to potential Oscar glory, with free screenings scheduled on Presley’s birthday — Jan. 8 — in ten select markets across North America. The showings, which will begin at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles and 5 p.m. in all other markets, will also feature the 30-minute special “Just a Boy From Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen.”
