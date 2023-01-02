ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job

Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official. Schmidt was the lone Republican on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Blackface controversy hits Spain's Three Kings parade

A Spanish tradition of people wearing blackface to represent one of the Three Wise Men -- or Three Kings -- in parades across the country has sparked calls to end the controversial practice. The events are held on January 6 to celebrate the arrival of the wise men ("reyes magos")...

Comments / 0

Community Policy