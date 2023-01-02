ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record. The league’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVU sends condolences to Pitt after terrifying Hamlin injury

The football world quickly saw on Monday that some things are bigger than sports. In the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed a pass to receiver Tee Higgins for 13 yards. He cut up the middle of the field and collided with Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who made the tackle.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bengals’ Higgins Opens Up About Moment Bills’ Hamlin Collapsed

The Cincinnati receiver was the player the Buffalo safety tackled right before he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to the media for the first time since Monday night’s game vs. the Bills when he happened to be the player Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin tackled right before he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
CINCINNATI, OH

