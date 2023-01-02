ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it.  With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Charity event makes a comeback after two-year hiatus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Catholic Charities' Annual Soup Bowl Benefit is back. The event's goal is to raise money and awareness about food insecurity in the community. Attendees will get a locally hand-made bowl and get to dine on delicious soup made by local chefs. "It's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Education Foundation receives $10,000 donation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An act of remembrance will be used to boost education efforts in the community. The Hometown Savings Bank donated $10,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation. The donation was in honor of its late bank director, Tom Templeton and his wife, Carol. The money will...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Free tax help available for residents in Knox County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The free Volunteers in Tax Assistance Service is making its return in February. You can pick up packets at the Knox County Public Library or the Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library. Pick-up starts January 14. Fill out as much of the packet as you can at...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute City Council meets for the first time in the New Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council met for the first time in 2023. Council members say there are many exciting things to look forward to in the New Year. Curtis DeBaun was elected City Council president at Thursday's meeting, and Tammy Boland will now...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett files for re-election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a major announcement from Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett. On Wednesday, Bennett told News 10 he has filed for re-election. Bennett said he still wakes up excited every day to work for the city of Terre Haute. He's been mayor since...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy