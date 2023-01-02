Read full article on original website
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
WTHI
Charity event makes a comeback after two-year hiatus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Catholic Charities' Annual Soup Bowl Benefit is back. The event's goal is to raise money and awareness about food insecurity in the community. Attendees will get a locally hand-made bowl and get to dine on delicious soup made by local chefs. "It's...
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
WTHI
"One hour out of your day" blood bank critically in need of lifesaving blood donations
INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana blood bank is dangerously low on supply and is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations. The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana stores lifesaving blood, with a location in Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with Dr. Dan Waxman about the shortage. He shared that the...
WTHI
Vigo County Education Foundation receives $10,000 donation
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An act of remembrance will be used to boost education efforts in the community. The Hometown Savings Bank donated $10,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation. The donation was in honor of its late bank director, Tom Templeton and his wife, Carol. The money will...
WTHI
Free tax help available for residents in Knox County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The free Volunteers in Tax Assistance Service is making its return in February. You can pick up packets at the Knox County Public Library or the Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library. Pick-up starts January 14. Fill out as much of the packet as you can at...
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
WTHI
Terre Haute City Council meets for the first time in the New Year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council met for the first time in 2023. Council members say there are many exciting things to look forward to in the New Year. Curtis DeBaun was elected City Council president at Thursday's meeting, and Tammy Boland will now...
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
WTHI
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
WTHI
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett files for re-election
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a major announcement from Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett. On Wednesday, Bennett told News 10 he has filed for re-election. Bennett said he still wakes up excited every day to work for the city of Terre Haute. He's been mayor since...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WTHI
Here's what's happening with the Lost Creek bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a bridge project in Vigo County. Repairs to the Lost Creek bridge on 13th Street started in May 2022. The bridge was initially supposed to reopen in the summer. Supply chain issues and worker shortages pushed the opening date to late...
WTHI
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
WTHI
Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked thousands -- One local school is prepared to keep young students safe
SOUTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked thousands of fans, staff, players, and more. The incident has brought a new perspective to local athletic trainers on how they handle situations like this. It's every parent and coaches worst nightmare to see an athlete injured. Kent Musall is the...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
WTHI
TH South wrestling ready for 3A Indiana State Dual Championships
This Saturday the Terre Haute South wrestling team will be competing in a elite event. The Braves qualified to compete in the 3A Indiana State Dual Championships. South is ranked fourth in the state this year in 3A.
