License plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs more applications to go before General Assembly

James Walker
2d ago
so here we go from wanting equal rights and equality of life to we deserve seperate recognition then the other veterans sorry but not sorry
Bob Miller
2d ago
We are “Veteran’s” and that is all. When the chips are down we don’t care about race, color, creed, gender or anything else, we are “Veteran’s” and that’s it!
virginiamercury.com
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin touts tax relief during visit to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited western Virginia Thursday, touting his plans for additional tax relief and pitching other priorities for the General Assembly session that starts on Wednesday. Youngkin held a campaign-style event at Carter Machinery, the Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer headquartered in Salem. “We’re done...
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
vccs.edu
Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges
RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
Augusta Free Press
All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported
During the COVID pandemic, it became evident that healthcare professionals were struggling. A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers. The initiative, titled ALL IN, seeks to support Virginia hospitals and health systems in redesigning their work environments to help team members...
The way this Virginia Civil Rights icon will soon be honored in the U.S. Captiol
For Joan Johns Cobbs and her brothers, Wednesday morning marked a big step forward in making a larger-than-life tribute to their sister a reality.
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction
It’s gotten a lot easier to gamble in Virginia as the state and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing and slots parlors. But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan […] The post Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest
Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears torches high school's equity-based rule on merit awards: 'This is not America'
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears reacts to a top Virginia high school delaying notifying students of merit awards on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday.
thewesternhemisphere.org
Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students
Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
cardinalnews.org
23 questions for 2023
Every year begins with questions. Here are 23 of them for 2023. What will Gov. Glenn Youngkin do? The governor enters his second year and remains pretty popular, quite a feat for a Republican in a state that has been leaning Democratic. He signaled some of his priorities in his proposed amendments to the state budget last month – tax cuts, an overhaul in state workforce programs, and an acceleration of site development. But those are hardly the biggest questions surrounding Youngkin.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Kevin Adams (Va. Senate District 7)
Kevin Adams is a candidate for the Virginia State Senate, District 7. A special election for this seat will take place on Jan. 10. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
