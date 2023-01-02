ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”

Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.
'It hurts my soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office.
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Video emerges of Bolsonaro entering Florida home of MMA fighter after skipping Lula inauguration

Video has emerged of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro talking to supporters in Florida, having skipped his successor’s swearing-in and left the country – reportedly to avoid multiple criminal investigations.The footage shows Mr Bolsonaro, casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, shaking hands with fans outside the Florida holiday home of a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter and long time supporter, Jose Aldo.Reports said Mr Bolsonaro, 67, flew to Orlando on Friday night where he was seen entering Mr Aldo’s property, located a few miles from Disney World.In a move that echoed Donald Trump’s departure from Washington DC...
Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Mexico Arrests Capo Ovidio Guzman, Son of 'El Chapo' - Sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, the son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Ovidio was briefly detained in the northern state of Sinaloa in October 2019 by security forces, but...
Bolivia's Arce Hopes to Mend Ties With Brazil as Lula Takes Office

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's President Luis Arce said on Monday he hopes Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will help improve diplomatic relations and explain issues that generated controversy during former President Jair Bolsonaro's mandate. Speaking on television late Monday, Arce said he expected Lula, who took...
Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic threats

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president on Sunday, delivering a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued by hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America’s biggest country, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro in the most fraught election for a generation. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat, rattled the cages of Brazil’s young democracy...
