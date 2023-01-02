Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”
Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.
Report | UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend
UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to multiple reports. The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican outlet, reported on Tuesday that Baroni allegedly killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room. The report states that Baroni was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
'It hurts my soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence
BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Video emerges of Bolsonaro entering Florida home of MMA fighter after skipping Lula inauguration
Video has emerged of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro talking to supporters in Florida, having skipped his successor’s swearing-in and left the country – reportedly to avoid multiple criminal investigations.The footage shows Mr Bolsonaro, casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, shaking hands with fans outside the Florida holiday home of a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter and long time supporter, Jose Aldo.Reports said Mr Bolsonaro, 67, flew to Orlando on Friday night where he was seen entering Mr Aldo’s property, located a few miles from Disney World.In a move that echoed Donald Trump’s departure from Washington DC...
MMAWeekly.com
Jamahal Hill defends Dana White after wife slap: ‘She should of acted like a real woman with respect and class’
Jamahal Hill is gearing up to fight Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title next month but instead of preparing for the biggest fight of his life, he’s defending Dana White. On Monday video surfaced of White and his wife Anne in a physical altercation where they are seen...
France 24
Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Mother of boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo says she won't shed tears over his ban
Sportsmail exclusively reported that Ronaldo would be banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow night after smashing an Everton fan's phone last year.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Dana White’s wife Anna issues statement following altercation from NYE
Dana White’s wife Anna has issued a statement following the altercation which occurred on New Years Eve. To say that 2023 started of with a bang for UFC President, Dana White, would be an understatement. Dana White and Anna White were caught on camera in a physical altercation which...
Private burial of Pelé in Santos after eight-mile funeral procession
The Brazilian footballer Pelé has been buried in the port city where he began his career nearly 70 years ago, with the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flying in to lament the “irreparable loss”. Pelé, who died last week age 82, scored most...
Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
US News and World Report
Mexico Arrests Capo Ovidio Guzman, Son of 'El Chapo' - Sources
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, the son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Ovidio was briefly detained in the northern state of Sinaloa in October 2019 by security forces, but...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
US News and World Report
Bolivia's Arce Hopes to Mend Ties With Brazil as Lula Takes Office
LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's President Luis Arce said on Monday he hopes Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will help improve diplomatic relations and explain issues that generated controversy during former President Jair Bolsonaro's mandate. Speaking on television late Monday, Arce said he expected Lula, who took...
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic threats
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president on Sunday, delivering a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued by hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America’s biggest country, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro in the most fraught election for a generation. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat, rattled the cages of Brazil’s young democracy...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 3