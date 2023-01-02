ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year.

“We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes, wash dishes and wash our bodies with no water,” resident Talisa Imes said. “And we’re not getting updates and don’t know if we’ll have water tomorrow.”

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty visited Forest Park Gardens on Monday. The property manager told him they’re trying to get all the pipes fixed but they’re still finding broken lines.

Many of the people living there said they’re relying on family for help and buying a lot of jugs of water.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Ciera Sadler said. “It’s really hard not to have running water. It’s just been a hassle. I have to buy water every day. I have to go to my mom’s to take a bath.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Faherty learned what caused that mess, and asked how long it’ll be before the water is back on.

©2023 Cox Media Group

