Stafford County, VA

‘Santa Slayer’ jailed after attack on inflatable decoration

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man after what they described as “an unprovoked attack” on a Santa Claus decoration.

Police were called to Stafford Lakes Village around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 for vandalism to inflatable decorations in a yard.

Deputy D.L. Brookman, Jr. with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a suspect who was wearing “a red jersey, underwear and one shoe.”

Internal affairs investigation after officer’s ‘audio porn’ heard on Fairfax Police radio system

They arrested the so-called “Santa Slayer” — a 39-year-old Stafford resident — for public intoxication. They held him in custody until he was sober.

“Video evidence illustrated the suspect was responsible for the ambush of the inflatable Santa, tackling Saint Nicholas to the ground,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

