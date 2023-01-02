ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
SFGate

LOUISIANA-MONROE 66, GEORGIA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tucker 3-8, Mann 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Hudson 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Odom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamoko 3, Odom 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 15 (Mann 4, Brooks 3, Odom 2, Tucker 2, Clyce, Hudson, Nnamoko, Scott). Steals:...
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

ARMY 78, LOYOLA (MD) 55

Percentages: FG .556, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Rucker 6-9, Small 1-2, Roberts 1-4, Cross 0-1, Ellis 0-1, C.Benson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Rucker 3, Peterson 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Dove, Ellis). Steals: 8 (Rucker 4, Ellis 2, Mann, Peterson). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 81, TENNESSEE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .388, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Clay 3-8, Boyd 3-12, Fitzgerald 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Kueth 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Makuoi 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clay 4, Fitzgerald 3, Acosta, Dowuona, Kueth). Steals: 9 (Boyd 2, Makuoi 2, Clay, Fitzgerald, Griffin, J.Williams, Kueth).
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

PURDUE FORT WAYNE 79, GREEN BAY 69

Percentages: FG .519, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cummings 3-4, Wade 2-4, Tucker 2-5, Davis 1-3, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Short, Zeigler). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, Davis, Wade, Zeigler). Steals:...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Alliance Review

Area sports scoreboard for Thursday, January 5

LOUISVILLE (6-4): Barwick 4 4-6 13, Ramsey 1 0-1 2, Miglich 1 0-1 2, Orin 1 1-2 3, Haren 7 10-13 24, McCully 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 15-24 46. MASSILLON (5-4): N.Moore 0 1-2 1, Mealy 3 0-0 7, Burdge 1 0-0 3, Hardesty 1 0-0 3, L.Moore 1 1-2 3, Russell 1 0-0 3, Edwards 4 1-2 12, Hewitt 3 2-4 9. Totals 14 5-10 41.
LOUISVILLE, OH
KXRM

LA Chargers send Richard Fierro to the Super Bowl

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Richard Fierro, the man hailed a hero for helping stop the gunman at the Club Q mass shooting in November, will get to attend the Super Bowl thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers. Fierro, a lifelong Chargers fan, was invited out to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 30 to watch the Chargers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Todd Sibley talks former Pitt teammate Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health continues to improve, following his collapse on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former UAlbany and University of Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley, a former teammate of Hamlin's, says he is finally feels a sense of relief after receiving the positive update on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy