WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City seeking community input on flood resilience plan
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan. The city says it was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to develop a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure the city will be prepared, ready to respond, and able to recover from flood events.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
WDBJ7.com
Two new members take seats on Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new members have taken their seats on Roanoke City Council. Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin were elected in November, alongside incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones. Tuesday afternoon, they said they’re grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work. “It’s really exciting....
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City Council to explore curfew for teens
Roanoke’s Mayor is discussing the possibility of instituting a curfew for young people following shootings over the holiday weekend. It came up at a City Council meeting yesterday. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
WDBJ7.com
New Martinsville Chief of Police wants to focus on strengthening community relationship
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chief of Police for the City of Martinsville is beginning his first week on the job. Chief Robert Fincher started his new position January 1. He was previously the Deputy Chief of the Martinsville Police Department for five years. The Chief plans to institute...
WDBJ7.com
Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
WDBJ7.com
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring. Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County murder suspect sees charge upgraded from second- to first-degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man accused of killing a woman in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder, up from an earlier charge of second-degree murder, according to court records. Investigators say Trenton Frye killed Katlyn Montgomery, 28, in October 2022 in Forest. He was arrested...
WSLS
Pulaski receives funds for new brewery
PULASKI, Va. – Downtown Pulaski will be welcoming a new brewery soon thanks to these funds. Staff in Pulaski received a $750,000 grant as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Industrial Revitalization Funds, which he announced in late December. The town will use the money to change the former...
wfxrtv.com
New mayor and vice mayor announced for Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg announced that it has a new mayor and vice mayor as of Wednesday afternoon. They say Stephanie Reed has been elected as the new mayor and Chris Faraldi will serve as the vice mayor. The election was held at a special meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Council elects new mayor and vice mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - City leaders in Lynchburg have officially selected their new mayor and vice mayor. According to a spokesperson with the City, Lynchburg City Council held a special called meeting for the elections Wednesday afternoon. Stephanie Reed was elected Mayor and Chris Faraldi was elected Vice Mayor. Their...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
WDBJ7.com
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
