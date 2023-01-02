ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke City seeking community input on flood resilience plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking community members to fill out two surveys related to the Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan. The city says it was recently awarded a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to develop a city-wide flood resilience plan to ensure the city will be prepared, ready to respond, and able to recover from flood events.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Two new members take seats on Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new members have taken their seats on Roanoke City Council. Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin were elected in November, alongside incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones. Tuesday afternoon, they said they’re grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work. “It’s really exciting....
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke City Council to explore curfew for teens

Roanoke’s Mayor is discussing the possibility of instituting a curfew for young people following shootings over the holiday weekend. It came up at a City Council meeting yesterday. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
ROANOKE, VA
Vacancies opening on Roanoke City School Board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The vacancies are for three-year terms of office set to expire June 30, 2023. The three-year terms will begin July 1, 2023 and end June 30, 2026. Application...
ROANOKE, VA
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
ALTAVISTA, VA
Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Henry County K-9 retires after six years of service

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A furry member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is retiring. Melo, a seven-year-old K-9, has been with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. Melo is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association in obedience, narcotics detection, aggression control, building/area...
Pulaski receives funds for new brewery

PULASKI, Va. – Downtown Pulaski will be welcoming a new brewery soon thanks to these funds. Staff in Pulaski received a $750,000 grant as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Industrial Revitalization Funds, which he announced in late December. The town will use the money to change the former...
PULASKI, VA
New mayor and vice mayor announced for Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg announced that it has a new mayor and vice mayor as of Wednesday afternoon. They say Stephanie Reed has been elected as the new mayor and Chris Faraldi will serve as the vice mayor. The election was held at a special meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lynchburg City Council elects new mayor and vice mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - City leaders in Lynchburg have officially selected their new mayor and vice mayor. According to a spokesperson with the City, Lynchburg City Council held a special called meeting for the elections Wednesday afternoon. Stephanie Reed was elected Mayor and Chris Faraldi was elected Vice Mayor. Their...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Deputies search for man on the run in Craig Co.

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Craig County Sheriff is asking the community to lock their doors and cars as they search for a man that is currently on the run. Deputies say Ryan Birkman is wanted on multiple charges and escaped custody. They say he could be in the areas of Camp Mitchell or Craig City. The Sheriff says Birkman is not a danger but advises the community to lock their doors to avoid car thefts.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

