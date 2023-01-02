Glass Recreation Center in Tyler offering membership sale in January

The gym at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler was remodeled in 2020 and improved with new exercise equipment and a mural. Beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, the recreation center will offer a discounted special on its annual membership. Tyler Morning Telegraph File

The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023.

Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym.

Membership to the Glass Recreation Center includes an indoor track, a full basketball court, and weight and cardio rooms. From Jan. 3-31, the center is holding a sale during which memberships are just $25 per year. Tyler Morning Telegraph File

