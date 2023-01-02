ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Glass Recreation Center in Tyler offering membership sale in January

By From Staff Reports
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzRlm_0k1IWSYN00
The gym at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler was remodeled in 2020 and improved with new exercise equipment and a mural. Beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, the recreation center will offer a discounted special on its annual membership.  Tyler Morning Telegraph File

The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023.

Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjY0r_0k1IWSYN00
Membership to the Glass Recreation Center includes an indoor track, a full basketball court, and weight and cardio rooms. From Jan. 3-31, the center is holding a sale during which memberships are just $25 per year. Tyler Morning Telegraph File

More from this section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HIbD_0k1IWSYN00
The gym at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. Membership includes an indoor track, a full basketball court, and weight and cardio rooms. From Jan. 3 to 31, you can purchase a discounted membership for just $25 per year. Tyler Morning Telegraph File

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas. “That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: AppleOne in Longview needs a Remote Inpatient Coder

* Reviews medical records to identify diagnoses, CPT procedures and PCS procedures relative to the patient’s encounter. * Selects the principal diagnosis and principal procedure, along with other diagnoses and procedures using UHDDS definition. * Ensures appropriate DRG assignment. Special Certifications required/requested:. * AHIMA or AAPC coding credential required....
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured

Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.
TYLER, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy