New York City, NY

pix11.com

LI students repurposing wig heads for cancer patients

Students on Long Island are bringing color to the lives of cancer patients and helping the environment at the same time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

5 Brooklyn librarians earn Librarians of the Year

Creating the 'Books Unbanned' initiative earned a team of five librarians the title of Librarians of the Year by the Library Journal. It was a program they initially thought wouldn't reach far, but it took flight last spring.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Historic Hotel Chelsea celebrates reopening

The city is filled with famous landmarks and spectacular views. For 139 years, the Hotel Chelsea has loomed large along 23rd Street. It is one of those places that has come to represent New York with all its stories and characters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Busiest online dating day

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for singles on dating apps. Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy explains why, and how to make your dating profile stand out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Cooler night with some light showers and drizzle

Thursday was a much cooler day with a great deal of cloud cover and a northeasterly flow in place. Despite the cool down, Central Park's high of 50 degrees is still well above normal than what they should be at this time of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx

Aboubacar Toure's friends and relatives continue to mourn inside the family's Manhattan home. They are still trying to process the 34-year-old auto mechanic's murder on Dec. 29 in the Morrisania section of The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Sit by the fire-pit at Governors Island Winter Village

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter festivities are alive and well in the city, such as the Winter Village on Governors Island. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited the wintery village on Thursday with a firsthand look at the fun. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Hamlin Update Noon

Jersey City Mayor Fulop will not run for a fourth …. Uber drivers launch 2nd strike in fight for pay raise. New York City Uber drivers on Thursday launched a second strike since the company filed a lawsuit to stop a pay raise approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman, 18, nearly raped on Manhattan subway: police

A man tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train before a good Samaritan helped her escape the attack on New Year's Day, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
SoJO 104.9

Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
FORT LEE, NJ
pix11.com

Murders, shootings down in Paterson

Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city's history, more than 200 guns have been seized for three years running, with 220 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and 207 last year.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location

Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
PLAINFIELD, NJ

