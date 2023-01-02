ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO