WLOS.com

Code Purple issued for Thursday as temperatures drop across the region

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple is in effect for a least Thursday as much dryer, cold, air moves into the region. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville pitches plan to prevent any more water outages to Buncombe County leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Design a logo for Tuscola High and you could win $500

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-hundred dollars is up for grabs to the winner of a contest for a new logo for Tuscola High School in Waynesville. Appalachian State won a legal argument claiming Tuscola’s mountaineer design too closely resembled the university's and was a copyright infringement. So, Tuscola...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Investigation underway after crash sends four juveniles and one adult to the hospital

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Several people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash in McDowell County on Tuesday. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler tells News 13 that five patients were transported to Mission Trauma Center after a two vehicle collision happened on North Main Street near McDowell High School Road Tuesday afternoon.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

