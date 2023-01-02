Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to suspend water distribution operation Wednesday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, that the county's water distribution operations at two fire stations would be suspended the same day at 5 p.m. The county's announcement comes after the city of Asheville announced earlier in the day that all Boil Water Advisories...
WLOS.com
Asheville's preparedness plans were being updated before water outages, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was already working to improve its emergency preparedness plans before widespread water outages impacted thousands of customers. During a news conference over the weekend, city manager Debra Campbell said the city was working to update the emergency operations plan and the...
WLOS.com
Code Purple issued for Thursday as temperatures drop across the region
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple is in effect for a least Thursday as much dryer, cold, air moves into the region. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees.
WLOS.com
12 Buncombe County schools remain under a Boil Water Advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County schools are back in session, but 12 schools are still under a Boil Water Advisory. According to Buncombe County Schools officials, restrooms will function normally, hand sanitizer will be used for handwashing, and bottled water will be provided for students and staff. School...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
WLOS.com
With virus spread rising, school districts on alert as students return from break
Haywood, Jackson counties, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain school systems are aware of the new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 and other prevalent viruses this winter. They have preparations in place as students start coming back to class. As students return to school after the holiday break health leaders...
WLOS.com
Cost of trash service goes up 7.9% for some Buncombe County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste Pro customers in Buncombe County will now pay more for trash service. Waste Pro will increase its rate by 7.9 percent, which works out to an extra $1.62 per month. That increase is tied to inflation and is required under Waste Pro’s contract with the county.
WLOS.com
Though residents grateful for restored water, many frustrated with lack of communication
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There was finally some relief for area residents on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, after they were without water for more than a week. By midday Wednesday, the water pressure rose to near-normal levels in the hardest-hit areas of west Asheville, Candler and Fairview. Asheville...
WLOS.com
'It is a very big priority:' Brevard eyes upgrades to wastewater treatment plant
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Brevard is exploring major improvements to its wastewater treatment system. Included in the city’s legislative requests is an application for $65 million to fund the construction of a wastewater treatment plant. “It is a very big priority because I believe that...
WLOS.com
A lot of praying & a lot of patience:' Western Buncombe water outages approach one week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The western areas of Asheville’s water system are approaching a week without water, as city leaders say water is being restored in the southern portion of the water system. Several residents are relying on Buncombe County’s water distribution sites for drinking water and non-potable...
WLOS.com
Four minors, one adult in 'severe crash' may not have been wearing seatbelts, police say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more details regarding a crash that shut down a roadway near McDowell High School on Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital. The Marion Police Department says on the afternoon of Jan. 3, a collision between a 2014 Ford truck and a...
WLOS.com
Water woes: Residents in the Candler area play the waiting game for service to be restored
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville leaders estimated residents in the western portion of Buncombe County could be without water for an additional 24-48 hours as crews work to restore water. “While we acknowledge there is room for improvement, I also want to note that I have full...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WLOS.com
Asheville pitches plan to prevent any more water outages to Buncombe County leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As water service continues to be restored in the Asheville area, the next step is to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Mayor Esther Manheimer attended the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to discuss the path moving forward. City leaders have called for the formation of an independent review committee to be made up of about seven to nine, including water experts and customers impacted by the water outages that have plagued the Asheville area for more than a week.
WYFF4.com
2 children, 2 high school students injured in crash when driver runs red light, police say
MARION, N.C. — Two young children and two high school students were injured in a crash after the driver of an SUV ran a red light, according to police. Police said this happened on Tuesday on North Main Street and McDowell High Drive. According to the initial investigation, police...
WLOS.com
Design a logo for Tuscola High and you could win $500
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-hundred dollars is up for grabs to the winner of a contest for a new logo for Tuscola High School in Waynesville. Appalachian State won a legal argument claiming Tuscola’s mountaineer design too closely resembled the university's and was a copyright infringement. So, Tuscola...
WYFF4.com
Baby elk dies after being shot by arrow in North Carolina; $6K reward being offered, organizations say
CHEROKEE, N.C. — A $6,000 reward is being offered after an elk calf was shot by an arrow and died in Cherokee, North Carolina. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Natural Resources Department says the animal was shot on Dec. 18 at Tsali Manor on Echota Church Road. The...
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after crash sends four juveniles and one adult to the hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Several people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash in McDowell County on Tuesday. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler tells News 13 that five patients were transported to Mission Trauma Center after a two vehicle collision happened on North Main Street near McDowell High School Road Tuesday afternoon.
WLOS.com
Development at site of Enka clock tower gets green light, with conditions for approval
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development slated for an area off Smokey Park Highway, at the site of the former American Enka Company, received a green light from Asheville Planning and Zoning Commission. The three-building project would consist of industrial and warehousing space on 45 acres. The idea is...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
