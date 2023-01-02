ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

leesburgflorida.gov

Leesburg seeking volunteers to fill board vacancies

LEESBURG, FL – Applications are currently being accepted for openings on several city of Leesburg boards. Residents who are interested in serving on the Greater Leesburg Community Redevelopment Agency, Police Pension Board, Planning Commission or Historic Preservation Board should submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by January 25, 2023.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting

Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December. Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case...
LADY LAKE, FL
Ocala Gazette

WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off

Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads

Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Tunnels will be closed for painting this week

Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

School board to address chronic absences and truancy issues

On average, students in Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) are chronically absent over 7% more than the rest of the state as of 2021. To combat absenteeism and truancy, the district has studied the most effective strategies to proactively monitor, assess and support students to avoid preventable absences from school before they happen.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
westorlandonews.com

New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services

If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL
buffalonynews.net

MMI Hospitality Group Announces Acquisition of Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida

The Mississippi-based, Family-Owned and Operated Company of Investors and Operators Adds Another Award-Winning Resort to its Robust Portfolio of Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Dining Facility Outlets Spanning Across the Southeast. FLOWOOD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / MMI Hospitality Group, a private investment partnership focused on service industry...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Jenn Clutts, 26

Company/Job Title: Lake County, Tourism Marketing Manager. Job responsibilities: I build relationships with Lake County municipalities, businesses and hotels that promote our area as a destination for visitors. I host travel writers/media on tours of Lake County, work with our marketing agency on state/national advertisements and marketing campaigns, manage social media and website content, oversee the rebranding of Visit Lake, and manage part of our event sponsorship program.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

