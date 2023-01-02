Read full article on original website
leesburgflorida.gov
Leesburg seeking volunteers to fill board vacancies
LEESBURG, FL – Applications are currently being accepted for openings on several city of Leesburg boards. Residents who are interested in serving on the Greater Leesburg Community Redevelopment Agency, Police Pension Board, Planning Commission or Historic Preservation Board should submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office by January 25, 2023.
villages-news.com
Security footage shows commissioner did not sit with developer at meeting
Security footage appears to show that a Lady Lake commissioner did not sit with the developer of a proposed housing development during a planning and zoning board meeting in December. Commissioner Paul Hannan at Wednesday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting expressed his anger at what appears to be a case...
WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off
Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
WCJB
Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to the planned renovation of the sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room. The projects available funding sits at $453,041.80. The project was identified as a high priority based on the current condition and health risks it poses to continue...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads
Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
villages-news.com
Tunnels will be closed for painting this week
Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
School board to address chronic absences and truancy issues
On average, students in Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) are chronically absent over 7% more than the rest of the state as of 2021. To combat absenteeism and truancy, the district has studied the most effective strategies to proactively monitor, assess and support students to avoid preventable absences from school before they happen.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Watercrest Hires Jennifer Butler as Executive Director of Community in The Villages, Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Watercrest Senior Living Group has named Jennifer Butler as executive director of Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living, a community within The Villages. Butler began her senior living career in 2003 as a senior living advisor.
westorlandonews.com
New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services
If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Apopka firefighter defends decision to resign from committee investigating Austin Duran’s death
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka firefighter is defending their decision to resign from a safety committee meant to investigate fellow firefighter Austin Duran’s death. Duran died after he was crushed by a trailer filled with sand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lt. Alex Klepper, one...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
buffalonynews.net
MMI Hospitality Group Announces Acquisition of Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida
The Mississippi-based, Family-Owned and Operated Company of Investors and Operators Adds Another Award-Winning Resort to its Robust Portfolio of Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Dining Facility Outlets Spanning Across the Southeast. FLOWOOD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / MMI Hospitality Group, a private investment partnership focused on service industry...
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida
Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jenn Clutts, 26
Company/Job Title: Lake County, Tourism Marketing Manager. Job responsibilities: I build relationships with Lake County municipalities, businesses and hotels that promote our area as a destination for visitors. I host travel writers/media on tours of Lake County, work with our marketing agency on state/national advertisements and marketing campaigns, manage social media and website content, oversee the rebranding of Visit Lake, and manage part of our event sponsorship program.
