WFMZ-TV Online
Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
Pa. COVID update: State hospitals see a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients, death totals trend slightly up
After spending months hovering at a consistent inpatient levels, Pennsylvania hospitals have seen a notable increase over the last month in the number of patients with COVID-19, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are currently 1,747 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, nearly 50% more than the...
2 programs for fishing enthusiasts and novices alike returning to Lehigh Valley
If you’re a fly fisherman interested in discovering how to tie your own flies, the best way to get started is learning from other anglers. Two years ago, however, the COVID pandemic brought a screeching halt to the few fly-tying classes that were offered in the region. Well, anglers...
lehighvalleynews.com
New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local kettle chip maker to exhibit scale model production line at 2023 PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. - At this year's 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, Uglies Kettle Chips will give attendees a close up view of just how their product is made. This year's farm show will feature a working scale model of a chip maker’s production line. The model is 20 feet long...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations
Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
Lehigh Valley to See Two New Subway Restaurants Through Next Year
One location is set to open in Forks Township next month, while the second outpost in Hellertown is still ‘probably a year off.’
WFMZ-TV Online
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
thevalleyledger.com
Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients
Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years
CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Local farm-to-table restaurant takes over former Jenny's Kuali space on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A restaurant centered around locally sourced ingredients has taken root on Bethlehem's South Side. Wonder Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant focusing on Asian specialties, opened Nov. 10 at 102 E. Fourth St. The corner property previously housed Jenny's Kuali, a 10-year-old Malaysian restaurant that owners Roy and Jenny...
Tourists, Mystery Chasers Flock to Upper Black Eddy to See and Hear Ringing Rocks
Ringing Rock Park, pictured above, is known for its unique rock formations and its natural landscape. One of Bucks County’s most popular parks is a must-stop location for nature lovers and those looking for a unique local outdoor spot. Piya Sengupta wrote about the park for Unbelievable Facts. For...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction equipment falls onto car in Hunterdon County, woman taken to hospital
HIGH BRIDGE, N.J. - In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, construction equipment fell off a flat-bed, and on top of a car with someone in it. The accident happened Thursday afternoon in High Bridge at the intersection of Bridge and West Main streets. A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene...
Bethlehem neighbors plead for affordable housing, not dorms, at to-be-sold churches
A coalition of Bethlehem nonprofits is calling on Lehigh University and a joint council of three Lutheran churches to back out of a deal for Lehigh to buy the churches and a large church parking lot. Instead, the group wants the council of to-be-consolidated churches to sell the churches to...
thevalleyledger.com
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week begins Sunday, January 15th
Borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township, PA: January 15th – 21st, 2023. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is kicking off 2023 in the most delicious way possible with their annual Winter Restaurant Week!. From Sunday, January...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
tmabucks.com
PennDOT To Host Virtual Public Meeting For Route 113 (Souderton Road)/Minsi Trail Intersection Improvement Project
PennDOT District 6 invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday night, January 12, for the proposed project to improve travel and safety through the Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Minsi Trail Intersection in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, by constructing a roundabout and performing other roadway improvements. The...
Carbon monoxide claims Northampton County man who lost power Dec. 23
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
