ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations

Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
WFMZ-TV Online

C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location

READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients

Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
BETHLEHEM, PA
tmabucks.com

PennDOT To Host Virtual Public Meeting For Route 113 (Souderton Road)/Minsi Trail Intersection Improvement Project

PennDOT District 6 invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday night, January 12, for the proposed project to improve travel and safety through the Route 113 (Souderton Road) and Minsi Trail Intersection in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, by constructing a roundabout and performing other roadway improvements. The...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy