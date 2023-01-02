ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total

By Makenzie Koch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data.

The city recorded 167 homicides in 2022, based on FOX4’s independent homicide tracker.

However, the Kansas City Police Department has recorded 169 homicides in its yearly total. The department is including two death investigations from October that have not officially been ruled as homicides yet, but police are investigating them as if they are.

Regardless, Kansas City passed the 2021 total of 157 homicides back in early December.

The highest number of homicides Kansas City has ever recorded came in 2020 when 179 people were killed.

Roberta Voorhees
2d ago

We need to stop it with the “total” and start talking about “per capita.” Of course the “total” will go up slightly over the years in correlation with population growth…. Murder rates are a much better indicator of societal change.

