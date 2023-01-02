Read full article on original website
MIke D Roy
2d ago
This is wrong with society quick to judge people until it’s your family’s in this situation, it’s all hear say , no DNA was token from him and look how long they investigated…
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
pahomepage.com
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
WGAL
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police
A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
wfmd.com
Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November
One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
Former PennDOT employee charged with driver’s license fraud
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his position to commit a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles. According to state police, Angelo Carrion solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. By doing so it allowed […]
local21news.com
Police and mom beg for information in York County missing persons case
Lower Windsor Township, York County — UPDATE | A frantic search is underway for a missing 19-year-old in York County. Kadin Black was last seen on December 17 in the Wrightsville, Lower Windsor Township area. “Kadin, if you see this, you are so loved. You are so loved by...
PennDOT Employee Ran Fraud Scheme Out Of Lancaster County Offices: State Police
While employed at two Lancaster County offices a PennDOT driver's license examiner allegedly convinced many Spanish-speaking immigrants to pay him money for passing knowledge tests for driver's licenses and permits, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Angelo Carrion, 67, solicited money between $20 to $250 dollars from the...
Hagerstown man admits being part of multi-state drug trafficking operation, pleads guilty in federal court
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said a man from Hagerstown, Md. admitted Wednesday that he had a role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that covered several states. Daniel (“Danny”) Inoa-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute […]
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County
Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
Intoxicated Man Attempts To Enter Home
January 2nd, Chambersburg police received a report shortly after 5 a.m. of a possible active burglary. Upon arriving in the area of 250 Glen Street, Drae Fickes was immediately located. The victim alleged that Fickes was pounding on the door to gain entry into the residence. The victim confronted Fickes...
PennLive.com
Trial for Pa. woman accused of poisoning her husband delayed indefinitely
LEWISBURG – The trial for a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband has been postponed indefinitely because the defense attorney has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, of Millmont, was scheduled to begin Wednesday in county court and continue well into next week.
