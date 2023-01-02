ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal

LSU freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, leaving head football coach Brian Kelly with one less young star to build the Tigers’ defense around, according to a Wednesday tweet from On3 Sports. The former four-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida earned 10 total tackles, three solo, in six games played […] The post Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Purdue ties incredible program record after win vs Ohio State

After getting stunned by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to kick off the week, the Purdue Boilermakers made sure that they would recover right away, which they just did Thursday night, with Purdue basketball taking down the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for a massive 71-69 victory. With that win, the Boilermakers have managed […] The post Purdue ties incredible program record after win vs Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
NOLA.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy