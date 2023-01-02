Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal
LSU freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, leaving head football coach Brian Kelly with one less young star to build the Tigers’ defense around, according to a Wednesday tweet from On3 Sports. The former four-star linebacker from Orlando, Florida earned 10 total tackles, three solo, in six games played […] The post Brian Kelly won’t love potential breakout star hitting transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Purdue Boilermakers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Purdue Ohio State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Purdue Ohio State. The Purdue Boilermakers finally lost their first game of the college basketball season this past Monday. They fell...
Purdue ties incredible program record after win vs Ohio State
After getting stunned by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to kick off the week, the Purdue Boilermakers made sure that they would recover right away, which they just did Thursday night, with Purdue basketball taking down the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for a massive 71-69 victory. With that win, the Boilermakers have managed […] The post Purdue ties incredible program record after win vs Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU DT Maason Smith shows commitment to Tigers without being able to take the field
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One guy who is a big part of LSU’s plans in 2023 is defensive lineman Maason Smith. Tiger fans know Smith was poised for a big year in 2022 but was immediately lost for the season with a knee injury against Florida State. But...
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
Brian Kelly Broke His Silence On The LSU Football Rumors
Rumors about LSU football players and staff have swirled over the past few days — and head coach Brian Kelly finally broke his silence about these rumors after his team's Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue. Kelly said these rumors have no merit, but they gained so much traction that...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
NOLA.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
Questions Surround Louisiana Cop Charged With Deadly NYE Crash That Left Two Teens Dead
The 18th Judicial District Attorney says Addis police officer David Cauthron was in pursuit of a home invasion suspect when he allegedly crashed his cruiser into a vehicle containing three uninvolved high school students, killing Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill. A police officer in Louisiana is under arrest after engaging...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot at homeowners
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
