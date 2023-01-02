ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to 20 years in connection with a 2018 armed robbery. Romero Lindley robbed a Marietta apartment with three other men Jun. 5, 2018. Investigators arrested Lindley on after and confirmed his involvement through DNA testing. One victim...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
thechampionnewspaper.com

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
WXIA 11 Alive

1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with school bus on Bolton Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All roads are back open after a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta. It happened in the 2100 block of Bolton Road near Forrest Place and Hollywood Road around 5:35 a.m. Atlanta Public Schools says one student and the driver were on board at the time and were not injured.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
fox5atlanta.com

17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Roswell Police locate missing 75-year-old man with dementia

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department says it has located a missing 75-year-old man diagnosed with dementia. Roswell PD issued a Mattie’s Call Thursday morning for Ciro Morales, who was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road on Wednesday just before 1 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police stop man from stealing $22K in merchandise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police stopped a man from stealing $22,000 in merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue Jan. 5. Atlanta police responded to the Saks Fifth Avenue at 3440 Peachtree Road NE around 1:02 a.m. Security told them a man was walking around the store, taking items and putting them in a suitcase.
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
