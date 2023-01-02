Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home
Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, p...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to 20 years in connection with a 2018 armed robbery. Romero Lindley robbed a Marietta apartment with three other men Jun. 5, 2018. Investigators arrested Lindley on after and confirmed his involvement through DNA testing. One victim...
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
Domestic dispute leads to man killing his partner in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and leaves behind children after she was shot during a domestic dispute with her partner, Clayton County police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30 just after 10 a.m., CCPD officers responded to the...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with school bus on Bolton Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All roads are back open after a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta. It happened in the 2100 block of Bolton Road near Forrest Place and Hollywood Road around 5:35 a.m. Atlanta Public Schools says one student and the driver were on board at the time and were not injured.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
fox5atlanta.com
17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen
JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot while pumping gas at DeKalb County gas station, police say not targeted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man pumping gas in DeKalb County was injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive around 4:47 p.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Roswell Police locate missing 75-year-old man with dementia
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department says it has located a missing 75-year-old man diagnosed with dementia. Roswell PD issued a Mattie’s Call Thursday morning for Ciro Morales, who was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road on Wednesday just before 1 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police stop man from stealing $22K in merchandise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police stopped a man from stealing $22,000 in merchandise from a Saks Fifth Avenue Jan. 5. Atlanta police responded to the Saks Fifth Avenue at 3440 Peachtree Road NE around 1:02 a.m. Security told them a man was walking around the store, taking items and putting them in a suitcase.
Man who threatened neighbor with gun, shot by Cobb County police officer, police say
MABLETON, Ga. — A man was shot after aiming a firearm at a Cobb County police officer on Sunday, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 1, officers responded to David Lane in Mableton at about 7:47 p.m. to reports of an armed man aiming a firearm towards a neighbor. Officers...
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
YAHOO!
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
