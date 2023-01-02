Read full article on original website
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
jocoreport.com
Elton Edwin “Ed” Wiggs, Jr.
Mr. Elton Edwin (Ed) Wiggs, Jr. (81) of Princeton, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Smithfield, North Carolina after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Princeton, NC on September 5, 1941 to the late Elton Edwin (Toby) and Frances Wiggs he graduated from Princeton High School where he was a basketball player and volunteer firefighter.
jocoreport.com
Barbara Jean Wallace
Barbara Jean Coats Kornegay Wallace, known by her extended family as “Bob”, age 84, of Smithfield and widow of Donald Edward Wallace of Smithfield, died on Tuesday, 3 Jan 2023, at Chapel Hill Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was born 3 Oct 1938 in Lillington,...
jocoreport.com
Jane Carraway Lawrence
Smithfield – Jane Carraway Lawrence, age 80, passed away at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield on Monday January 2, 2023. She was born in Beaufort County on August 5, 1942 to the late Marvin Carraway and Arah Bell Gautier Carraway. The family will receive visitors at Parrish Funeral Home...
jocoreport.com
Mildred J. Crumpler
Mildred J. Crumpler, age 99, died Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023. Born December 29, 1923 in Johnston County to the late Rufus and Mary Parker Johnson, she was the widow of J. C. Crumpler who died in 1963 and was preceded in death by a son Mark Johnson Crumpler. Mildred was also preceded in death by all of her brothers, Roy, Rupert, Ralph and Zola and sister, Mabel.
jocoreport.com
Winnie Sullivan Rutter
Winnie Sullivan Rutter, age 95, passed away quietly on January 3, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. Miss. Winnie, as she was affectionately known around Smithfield Manor, was born on November 7, 1927 to Jack and Martha Evans Pilkington in Johnston County. She was the youngest of seven children, six girls and one boy all of which have preceded her in death.
jocoreport.com
Lloyd (Steve) Dwight Stephenson
Lloyd Dwight (Steve) Stephenson Jr. went to be with his Lord and Saviour on December 31st, 2022, in his home with his wife Beth and fur babies Roxie and Chloe by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Johnston County on March 19, 1938 to Lloyd Dwight and...
jocoreport.com
Kevin Lee Hare
Kevin Lee Hare “Wild Hare”, 59, of Princeton passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Washington, DC on June 26, 1963 to the late John Junior Hare and Imogene Collins Barbour. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 6,...
jocoreport.com
Linda Ann Boykin
Linda Ann Moore Boykin died in the early hours of January 3, 2023, with her loving husband of 51 years, Jimmy Boykin, by her side. Thank you to the staff of SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC, for their compassionate care. Linda, a feisty, 5’2″ beauty with blue eyes and silver hair, was born in Smithfield on February 21, 1952, to the late Jimmy Moore and Genevieve Moore.
jocoreport.com
Harold Stanley Bracewell
Harold Stanley Bracewell, 61, of Princeton passed away at UNC Johnston Health Care on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Mr. Bracewell was born on February 14, 1961 in Tampa, Florida to the late Clarence Weyman Bracewell and Ruth Arlene Roller Bracewell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brandy Michelle Bracewell; brothers, Robert Clifton Johns, Weyman Paul Bracewell, and Clarence Weyman Bracewell, Jr.
jocoreport.com
Glenn Nelson Harper
Princeton – Glenn Nelson Harper, age 58, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born on August 23, 1964, to the late George Glenwood Harper and Linda Stanley West in Johnston County. Glenn was a kind and gentle-hearted Christian man. He enjoyed reloading ammo and gun smithing. When he was younger, Glenn was on the fire department in Benson for many years. He was the best husband, brother, dad and pop in the world and he loved spending time with them. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
North Carolina man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize […]
Who stole this trailer in North Carolina? Deputies looking for driver of red Chevy truck
Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago.
Sampson County residents receive good news to close out the year
One gray cloud hanging over many Sampson County residents’ holidays was the prospect that in the coming year, soil contaminated with creosote and a toxic brew of other chemicals would be dumped there in the coming year. But at the last meeting of 2022, Sherri White-Wiliams, president of the...
Where Princeton RB Christian Perris' career stands in the state record book
Princeton, N.C. — Christian Perris wrapped up his football career at Princeton High School with an outstanding senior season. The Bulldogs carried a 32-4 overall record with Perris on the varsity team since 2020. Statistically, the Johnston County standout now sits in the top ten in numerous N.C. High...
jocoreport.com
Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase
PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
jocoreport.com
2 Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash After Father Flees From Law Enforcement
NASH COUNTY – A two year-old child was seriously injured Wednesday during a three-county high speed chase. The child, at last report, remains hospitalized at WakeMed. Around 12:45pm, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and officers with the Nashville Police Department were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store Road and Red Road near Nashville. A white Honda Accord with dark tinted windows approached the checking station and performed an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
