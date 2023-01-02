ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit and run at Long Leaf Hills Drive and Pine Cone Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Two cars were damaged in a collision near the intersection of Pine Cone Road and Long Leaf Hills Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4:23 p.m. Wilmington resident Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, was found and evaluated by EMS prior to his arrest.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police investigating crash involving pedestrian as hit and run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian as a felony hit and run. Police say earlier this afternoon, The eastbound lanes of Wrightsville Ave. were shut down from Wilshire Blvd. to Eisenhower...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
SHALLOTTE, NC
myhorrynews.com

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP

A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC

A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WHITEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting

WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WNCT

Three injured in Wallace shooting

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of […]
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
LELAND, NC

