Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WECT
Man charged with hit and run and DWI after allegedly hitting four mailboxes and crashing into car near Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit and run at Long Leaf Hills Drive and Pine Cone Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Two cars were damaged in a collision near the intersection of Pine Cone Road and Long Leaf Hills Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4:23 p.m. Wilmington resident Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, was found and evaluated by EMS prior to his arrest.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
16-year-old recovering after hit by 18-year-old driver
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was hit by an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed South on North College Rd. near Laney High School when the teen pedestrian entered the roadway and “failed to yield to traffic”.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police investigating crash involving pedestrian as hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian as a felony hit and run. Police say earlier this afternoon, The eastbound lanes of Wrightsville Ave. were shut down from Wilshire Blvd. to Eisenhower...
WMBF
8 hurt, 2 with critical injuries after crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight people were taken to the hospital, two with critical injuries after a 2-car crash on N. Highway 57 in Little River Thursday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a 2-crash crash just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of N. Highway 57 near Union Church Road.
WECT
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
myhorrynews.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP
A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two teens rescue elderly man from Hewletts Creek on New Year’s Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two young men in the right place at the right time, are being credited for rescuing an elderly man on New Year’s Day, who fell out of his boat while fishing. “When we pulled him out of the water, he was in rough shape....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Construction begins on River Road Park pier damaged during Hurricane Isaias
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park. Crews say the pier was damaged during Hurricane Isaias. For safety reasons, there will be no public ramp access during this time. Completion is expected around mid-summer.
WMBF
Police: Suspects wanted in robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the community’s help to identify suspects in an assault and robbery at Burlington Coat Factory on the evening of December 20. NMBPD says the male subject has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day found safe, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
Three injured in Wallace shooting
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of […]
WECT
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
Comments / 1