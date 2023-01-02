Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Yardbarker
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Four Takeaways in Maple Leafs’ 6-5 Shootout Loss to Blues
When the St. Louis Blues went down two key players with injuries, Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans had to see the writing on the wall. It was going to be a tough game to win. That seems to happen often in the NHL. The undermanned team often rises up to beat the next team they play.
One Cape Cod high school hockey will get to play at Fenway Park
The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
Yardbarker
Bruins place F Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve
The Boston Bruins placed Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve on Thursday and recalled fellow forward Chris Wagner from Providence of the American Hockey League. DeBrusk, however, is expected to miss approximately four weeks after he sustained hand and lower-body injuries during the Winter Classic on Sunday. Despite being limited, DeBrusk scored the game-tying and winning goals in the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park in Boston.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
Yardbarker
Haggs: Foligno ‘Cherishes’ First Winter Classic Experience with Bruins
BOSTON – Nick Foligno was determined to enjoy and appreciate this first Winter Classic experience in his 1,058th career NHL game, and the former longtime Columbus Blue Jackets captain did exactly that while continuing to play a vital role on and off the ice for the Boston Bruins. The...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Kings
LOS ANGELES - As they continue to ride the high of their thrilling Winter Classic win over Pittsburgh on Monday at Fenway Park, the Bruins will kick off a three-game road trip through California on Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. While they must...
NBC Sports
This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great
Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.
