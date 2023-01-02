Read full article on original website
WNEM
Dreary weather lingers into Friday, some sun is finally possible this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a weather pattern that’s been stuck on repeat, and not a pattern we’d like to be repeated. Dreary conditions have been around all week and as we head into Friday, while we’re getting closer to giving this system the boot, we’re still expecting at least one more day of clouds and occasional showers. Thankfully, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer! And as we head into the weekend, conditions should finally improve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
Over 10 counties in Southeast Michigan under Dense Fog Advisory as visibility drops to 1/4 mile or less
Metro Detroiters are waking up to yet another foggy morning on Wednesday, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for almost a dozen counties in Southeast Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 5th
The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure. Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government.
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
WNEM
End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
Sponge To Perform At Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023
For the first time ever, Detroit's own Sponge will be performing at Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023. Year after year Swartz Creek Hometown Days continues to bring in awesome entertainment and additional bands will be announced as the event gets closer. What we do know for sure is Sponge will...
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
abc12.com
Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago. Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
Flint-area girls basketball teams trending up, Power Rankings
FLINT – A month of the girls basketball season is in the books so its time to take a look at which teams are trending upward and which ones are the best in the Flint-area so far this year. So with that said, let’s get right to it as...
As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say
The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
WNEM
Some Saginaw residents upset with trash pick-up delay
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said her next two years in the Senate will be her last. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at our top stories. Stabenow announces she will not run for re-election. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
