Anderson County, SC

WYFF4.com

Oconee County Rock Quarry makes improvements to enhance safety

WALHALLA, S.C. — The Oconee County Rock Quarry made several improvements to enhance safety. “I think people are going to be more comfortable and they’re going to feel safer to utilize the quarry and it’s going to make it more efficient for us as well,” said Thom Moxley, Oconee County Rock Quarry manager.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

'Seconds matter': Inside CPR simulation for Greenville County EMS

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — When it comes to emergency response, every second counts. That's why Greenville County EMS trains with some of the best technology. WYFF News 4 had the opportunity to sit in and watch CPR simulation training Thursday. EMS personnel used lifelike mannequins, known as high-fidelity patient...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Road to close overnight around Spartanburg County Courthouse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a road near the courthouse will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed both nights from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street. The closure is so crews can...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot

GREENVILLE, SC

