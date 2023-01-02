Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
Behind Spartanburg's plan to boost small and minority-owned businesses
Spartanburg officials are working to increase opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses through $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The Spartanburg County Council recently allocated use of the funds in support of OneSpartanburg’s Vision Plan 2.0 over the next five years. Spartanburg has led the state of South...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
WYFF4.com
Oconee County Rock Quarry makes improvements to enhance safety
WALHALLA, S.C. — The Oconee County Rock Quarry made several improvements to enhance safety. “I think people are going to be more comfortable and they’re going to feel safer to utilize the quarry and it’s going to make it more efficient for us as well,” said Thom Moxley, Oconee County Rock Quarry manager.
Michelin to host job fair in Spartanburg
Michelin will host a job fair Friday in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
WYFF4.com
'Seconds matter': Inside CPR simulation for Greenville County EMS
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — When it comes to emergency response, every second counts. That's why Greenville County EMS trains with some of the best technology. WYFF News 4 had the opportunity to sit in and watch CPR simulation training Thursday. EMS personnel used lifelike mannequins, known as high-fidelity patient...
FOX Carolina
BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Roads to close as work continues on Spartanburg Co. Courthouse
A few roads will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night as work continues on the new Spartanburg County Courthouse.
FOX Carolina
Road to close overnight around Spartanburg County Courthouse
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a road near the courthouse will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed both nights from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street. The closure is so crews can...
Anderson Co. sees flooding, forcing crews to shut down roads
Anderson County emergency crews had to shut down Shackleburg Rd., Scott's Bridge Road, Booker Street, and Susan Street.
WYFF4.com
More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
WYFF4.com
Clemson considers ordinance to fine alarm owners for excessive false fire alarms after hundreds in 2021 and 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. — Thursday, Clemson City Council will vote on whether to fine businesses and residents for excessive false fire alarms. It's a problem that's plagued the area for years. According to the Clemson Fire Department, they responded to 300 false alarms in 2021 and around 200 in 2022....
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
FOX Carolina
Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Council welcomes new members, looks ahead to big issues
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the new Pickens County Council met for the first time as two new members were sworn in. Claiborne Linvill is serving District 1, the area around Clemson, and is taking over for Ensley Feemster, who served in that role for eight years. Linvill...
WYFF4.com
One person, dozens of animals abused leads to 4 arrests in Laurens County, sheriff says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Dozens of animals living in filth and feces, emaciated, some covered in fleas and left chained to trees – even in freezing temperatures, has led to the arrest of four people in separate cases of animal abuse in one Upstate county. "These incidents are...
