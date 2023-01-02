ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalist is literally 'Mr. Packer'

The 10 finalists for this year's Packers Fan Hall of Fame class have been announced, and one of them can say he is LITERALLY Mr. Packer.

Fan voting for the Hall is now underway. The winner will earn that title, as well as four club seats to a 2023 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2023 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

"Green Bay Packer fans are known for being loyal, friendly, and just a LITTLE BIT crazy," the Packers website reads. "No one personifies these characteristics more than Ryan Holtanmurphy Packer - the man who was willing to change his name to show his love for the Green and Gold (and his beautiful wife)!"

Ryan Murphy is a Wauwatosa native who attended UW-Madison for both his undergrad and law degrees. His love for the green and gold knows no bounds, but it may just be surpassed by the love for his wife, Marie.

When Ryan discovered his future wife's last name just so happened to be 'Packer,' it was "the green and gold icing on the (cheese)cake," and he was soon recognized as "Ryan Holtanmurphy Packer" in the eyes of the law.

Ryan and the nine other finalists will have until midnight on January 31 to rally voters to their causes. The winner will be selected by Packers fans and the Packers’ selection committee.

Here is the full list of this year's 10 finalists:

· Brittany Bogan – Green Bay, Wis.
· John Breske – Elderon, Wis
· Patrick Egle – Redlands, Calif.
· Rodney Goodrich – Stetsonville, Wis.
· Jimmy Krueger – Dallas
· Julie Lankey-Smallwood – Wonewoc, Wis.
· Ryan Packer – Milwaukee
· Noam Sturm – Avon, Conn.
· Robert Thom – Neenah, Wis.
· Christopher Windisch – Williston Park, NY

Learn more about the Fan Hall of Fame finalists and cast your vote here.

