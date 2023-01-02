Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Opportunity for Sunny Isles Beach Students: College Scholarships AvailableCorrie WritingSunny Isles Beach, FL
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for Tamarac University Spring 2023 Class
Tamarac University is ready to welcome more students, and registration for the Class of Spring 2023 is officially open. An eight-week interactive program held twice a year, Tamarac University allows residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at how municipal government operates and what it takes to run the city smoothly.
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for January
Welcome to 2023! I’m delighted to kick off another year with you and hope these next 12 months are filled with love, good health, joy, abundance, harmony, and happiness!. It was fantastic attending our holiday celebrations with you last month! Thank you for the new memories, and I look forward to many more come!
tamaractalk.com
Register Now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity March, Celebrating Diversity in Tamarac
The City of Tamarac hosts the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March honoring the social justice movement and celebrating the city’s diversity. Held on Monday, January 16 at 9 a.m., the MLK March begins at Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Drive, and ends at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Avenue. A shuttle bus will bring participants back to Tamarac Park.
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County and Delray Beach mayors update public on affordable housing, education, technology
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — TheAlliance of Delray Residential Associations invited Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss and Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia to speak at their monthly meeting on Wednesday. Petrolia gave updates on various upcoming projects, like the new fire station coming to Delray Beach, which they hope...
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
tamaractalk.com
Get Fit for Free with Camp Gladiator Fitness in Tamarac and Coral Springs
Camp Gladiator Fitness offers free outdoor workout sessions in Tamarac and Coral Springs this month. An outdoor and online fitness program, Camp Gladiator Fitness teaches strength training and cardio, run by certified group fitness instructor Kristina Dawson. On Monday and Wednesday, the camp meets at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling Alley at...
tamaractalk.com
Rock N’ Ride Brings Live Music and Exotic Cars to Tamarac
The City of Tamarac and Cobra Joe Productions host another Rock N’ Ride, with live music, classic and exotic car show, and inflatable rides for the kids. Held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex, the annual free event will have plenty of local food trucks and family-friendly entertainment where Parkland cover band Hot Mess will perform a medley of popular rock songs from the 80s and 90s to today.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
Click10.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident baffled after getting water bill over $8K
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is starting the New Year with an expensive and unexpected water bill. That woman, Rosemarie Greve, is in her 70s. She couldn’t get an answer from the city after receiving a bill totaling more than $8,000, so she called Local 10 News for help.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Pearl City uncovered: Exploring Black Boca neighborhood's rich history through portraits
BOCA RATON — Two blocks away from the greenery, peach walls and high-end shops that line Boca Raton’s Mizner Park quietly lies the city’s oldest existing neighborhood. Pearl City was first home to blue-collar Black workers who settled in the area in 1915. Many worked on nearby farms, and settling here would help...
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
Boca Raton Condo Association Sues Two Homeowners For Defamation
Association Takes Rare Step Of Listing The Claims That It Says Are Incorrect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Condominium Association is taking the rare step of suing at least two homeowners for making claims against the association and its leadership that […]
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023
Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Broward Health celebrates 85th year in operation
MIAMI - Broward Health kicked off the celebration of its 85th year in operation Wednesday.When it opened its flagship hospital in 1938, in Fort Lauderdale, it was a small converted apartment building.Now, it is one of the ten largest public healthcare systems in the US.Part of the 85th-anniversary festivities included special recognition for Newana Bowman, who was the first baby born at Broward Health Medical Center 13 days after the hospital opened on Jan. 2, 1938. "Of course, I don't remember that day," Bowman joked as she was presented with flowers. "My father drove all the way from Pompano down...
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
