WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
North Carolina cop killed man after fight over woman, search warrant says
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
WBTV
Pineville Town Councilman won’t face charges after allegedly obstructing investigation
Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road. The district attorney has cleared Charlotte City Councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell following an investigation. Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not only are the dumpsters overflowing, but the...
WBTV
Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, S.C. Deputies say they found 53-year-old Gene White with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street. He was being tended to...
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a truck that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said. Gastonia police responded to the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after someone walking a dog saw a truck in the creek.
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, suspect charged
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Wednesday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 600 block of West 24th Street, near the intersection of N. Graham Street. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot...
Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
Ex-employee recognized after mask falls off during armed robbery of North Carolina store, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with robbing a Gastonia business at gunpoint in October after she was recognized as an ex-employee when her facemask fell off, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the incident happened at a business on S. York Road in late October 2022. An employee […]
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Assault Charge
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year old Shelly Atkison of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged her with simple assault. She was placed without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Her court date is set for February 13th.
WBTV
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, searching for suspect. Updated: 9 hours ago. Police are investigating a deadly shooting on...
WYFF4.com
Woman, 18, dies after being hit by bullet while riding in SUV in Cherokee County, coroner says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Coroner said a woman's death is under investigation after she was hit by a bullet while riding in an SUV. According to coroner, 18-year-old Alexis Griffin was a passenger in an SUV being driven by her boyfriend on Overbrook Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
South Carolina man charged with felony DUI after crash leaves toddler unresponsive, others injured
The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 30, around 1:25 p.m. on the 1800 block of Ogden Road near Squire Road.
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
WFAE.org
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Charge Newton Woman With Larceny Of Vehcile
On December 29th, Taylorsville Police arrested 33-year old Necole Elizabeth Scronce of Newton and charged her with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. She remains in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Schronce has a court date scheduled for January 9th.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
