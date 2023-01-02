ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, suspect charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Wednesday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 600 block of West 24th Street, near the intersection of N. Graham Street. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman

Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
STATESVILLE, NC

