WDTV
Winter-like temperatures after today!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much cooler than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny. Then after today, cooler temperatures are on the way, and more precipitation is expected. Find out more in the video above!. Yesterday, a cold front lifted into West Virginia, bringing...
WDTV
Record-breaking warmth, and rain chances, today!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be warm today, and in fact, some areas may see record-breaking temperatures. Some areas will also see showers at times. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above. A warm air mass has settled in...
WVNT-TV
Temperatures return to normal, snow showers for mountains ahead
Tonight features overcast conditions but overall, it’s a bit of a lull in the overall activity from this evening’s rain and the expected rain for Wednesday. Just a few scattered showers possible, with lows in the middle 50s. Thursday we begin to clear up our skies, though the...
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
A bald eagle found on New Year's Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Morning Glory in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow morning glory in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting morning glory is not as easy as it seems. morning glory are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
wchstv.com
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia
If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia
West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
wchstv.com
Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations climb
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, and hospitalizations increased by more than 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Cabell County. a 63-year-old man from Putnam County.
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
How much do you have to make to buy a house in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one? In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of a house in West Virginia is […]
WSAZ
Flood warnings in effect
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
WDTV
Hope Gas agrees to purchase Peoples WV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas is set to purchase Peoples WV through an agreement with Essential Utilities, Inc. Peoples WV currently provides gas service to the following counties in West Virginia:. Barbour. Braxton. Clay. Doddridge. Gilmer. Harrison. Lewis. Marion. Marshall. Monongalia. Ritchie. Taylor. Tyler. Upshur. Wetzel. According to Essential...
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
