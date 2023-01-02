ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Winter-like temperatures after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much cooler than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny. Then after today, cooler temperatures are on the way, and more precipitation is expected. Find out more in the video above!. Yesterday, a cold front lifted into West Virginia, bringing...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Record-breaking warmth, and rain chances, today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be warm today, and in fact, some areas may see record-breaking temperatures. Some areas will also see showers at times. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above. A warm air mass has settled in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia

If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia

West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Flood warnings in effect

(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Hope Gas agrees to purchase Peoples WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Gas is set to purchase Peoples WV through an agreement with Essential Utilities, Inc. Peoples WV currently provides gas service to the following counties in West Virginia:. Barbour. Braxton. Clay. Doddridge. Gilmer. Harrison. Lewis. Marion. Marshall. Monongalia. Ritchie. Taylor. Tyler. Upshur. Wetzel. According to Essential...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy