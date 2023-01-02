Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard gives update on sequel
Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard has responded to fan requests for a sequel to his 2018 film, saying that he doesn't believe it's "a Lucasfilm priority." Speaking to NME Magazine, the director said: "The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," he said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans suggest an unexpected era as the franchise’s highest peak
The opinions of the Star Wars fan community are constantly shifting. For example, in the late 2000s, it was widely accepted that the prequel trilogy represented a catastrophic low point for the franchise, with The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith mocked for their tin-eared dialogue, questionable plotting, and overuse of CGI.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 premiere is triggering fans with its traumatizing ‘Andor’ callback
The second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is off to quite a harrowing start for everyone’s favorite band of misfit clones, with the pair of premiere episodes landing Clone Force 99 into some close calls with giant crabs, persistent Imperial forces, and perhaps their greatest foe of all; gravity.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters aren’t exactly sold on Rian Johnson’s ‘The Last Jedi’ explanation
Rian Johnson is on a well-deserved victory lap after the global success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, though his heart clearly still lies in a galaxy far, far away. He’s repeatedly said he wants to return to Star Wars to finally make his long-in-development movie trilogy, and indications are that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s door is open to him.
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
ComicBook
The Flash Teases One Last Run in Final Season Poster
The Flash will embark on its final run when the series returns for its ninth and final season in February and now, The CW has released a new poster for that upcoming season and it's a fitting tribute to the last outing for the Scarlet Speedster. On Tuesday, the network shared the new poster that features The Flash's iconic, comic accurate gold boots crackling with electricity as they sit empty on what is presumably on the streets of Central City. You can check out the poster for yourself in the image below.
Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes
2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
