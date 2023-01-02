ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

Students return to classes in new Del Valle elementary school

By Will DuPree
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — The spring semester begins Tuesday for students at the Del Valle Independent School District, and some of them will return to classes in a brand new building .

District leaders celebrated the completion of construction Monday by cutting the ribbon on the new Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary School. The new building is located directly behind the previous school at 4601 Hounddog Trail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Manor, Del Valle ISDs pass $280M bonds, while smaller bonds fail in Burnet, Lockhart

Dr. Annette Tielle, Del Valle’s superintendent, delivered remarks at the ceremony a day ahead of students coming back from holiday break.

“This building embodies what we believe about our students, that they deserve the best. When you go about the building you’ll see sensory walls and natural light, all that was done purposefully,” Tielle said in a news release Monday. “The attention to detail was purposefully planned out so we could create the best learning environment.”

    (Courtesy: Del Valle ISD)
    (Courtesy: Del Valle ISD)
    (Courtesy: Del Valle ISD)
    (Courtesy: Del Valle ISD)

The new building is 103,000 square feet in size and replaces the district’s oldest school. Crews will tear down the original 1960 building, the district said.

A $284 million school bond approved by voters in 2019 funded the large-scale project. It also includes money to tear down and rebuild Smith Elementary and Del Valle Middle School. Other schools will receive renovations, and the administration buildings would expand.

