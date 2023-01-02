Chesterfield County recycling Christmas trees for free in January

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is offering to recycle residents’ Christmas trees for free until Jan. 31.

According to a tweet from the Chesterfield County Government, trees can be dropped off at either of the county’s convenience centers, one is located at 3200 Warbro Road in the Midlothian area and the other is located at 6700 Landfill Drive in the Chester area.

All trees must be completely free of ornaments and other decorations before they can be recycled.

