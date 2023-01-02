At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday.

The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day about 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Kyle Knopp, Rio Dell’s city manager, said inspectors on Monday red-tagged 20 residences at a single apartment complex. Knopp said inspections were ongoing and officials expected to find additional homes rendered uninhabitable by the latest quake.

“We’ve got new damage, and we’ve got additional damage from the December quake,” he said.

No major injuries were reported from Sunday’s earthquake, Knopp said. Some residents lost water and power, but service was restored within hours, he said.

Rio Dell was the community hardest hit by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.