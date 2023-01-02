Moscow, Idaho police still searching for fixed-blade knife after suspect Kohberger's arrest

Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
