dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Interstate 90 is now open across the state. Update: Though I-90 is now reopened (eastbound and westbound) as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, SDDOT warns that travelers should still expect to encounter difficult driving conditions. These include narrow driving lanes, ice-covered roads, and snow-covered shoulders. “Continual drifting is occurring due to the high accumulation of snow and sustained winds. Many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts,” reported SDDOT.
Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota digs out from another winter storm (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A nasty winter storm that dumped heavy snow across southeast and south central South Dakota Tuesday has, for the most part, exited the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly says some lingering light snow will hang around today, but it won’t amount to much…. Official...
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect calmer weather ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After our latest snowstorm dumped over 20 inches of snow in some locations, we can finally look forward to some quiet weather for the next several days- a chance to dig out and clean up. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tail end of winter storm passes through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa until 6 p.m. As this winter storm moves east, we’ll continue to see off-and-on snow showers in the eastern half of the region. Most of us should be done with the accumulating snowfall. We may pick up an additional inch or two in western Minnesota. With wind gusts around 30 mph still possible today, blowing snow and reduced visibility will still be a concern. Along and west of the James River, we should stay cloudy and quiet with lighter wind. Highs will be in the 20s around the region.
willmarradio.com
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
sdpb.org
Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
KELOLAND TV
North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
dakotanewsnow.com
Crews preparing for potential power outages due to snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest round of winter weather has the potential to cause problems for regional electrical providers. MidAmerican Energy serves customers in northwestern Iowa as well as communities in southeastern South Dakota. Spokesperson Geoff Greenwood says MidAmerican’s crews are ready for any outages.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023
January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
Farm and Dairy
Coming out of the darkness of a long and cold winter
After several mild winters in a row, this winter is apparently intent on testing our mettle. Snow came early and has fallen often, accompanied by dangerously cold and high winds. Before the winter solstice even arrived, it felt like we were already several months into winter, because, well, we kind of were.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The plow drivers across the state get behind the wheel to ensure the roads are driveable. Sometimes they go above and beyond. “It’s not our job to rescue, but when we’re called upon, we go and do it,” says Jim Lolley, SD DOT Maintenance Supervisor in Murdo.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
amazingmadison.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
