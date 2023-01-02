SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa until 6 p.m. As this winter storm moves east, we’ll continue to see off-and-on snow showers in the eastern half of the region. Most of us should be done with the accumulating snowfall. We may pick up an additional inch or two in western Minnesota. With wind gusts around 30 mph still possible today, blowing snow and reduced visibility will still be a concern. Along and west of the James River, we should stay cloudy and quiet with lighter wind. Highs will be in the 20s around the region.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO