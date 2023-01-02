ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes for Atlanta pets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As rent, groceries, and gas prices rise across the Atlanta metro, a nonprofit provides temporary relief for hundreds of overwhelmed pet owners. Paws Between Homes connects people facing displacement, homelessness, or uncertain housing circumstances with foster families for their pets. Stephanie Holland called the...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World

Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Reasons to love Tucker

Situated just outside I-285 at roughly 2 p.m. on the clockface of Atlanta’s Perimeter, Tucker has a long history. The post 5 Reasons to love Tucker appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
TUCKER, GA
wrganews.com

Video: Cave Spring 2023 Polar Plunge

More than 100 brave souls plunged into the New Year by jumping into the chilly waters of the Cave Spring swimming pool. The Cave Spring Polar Plunge has become a New Year’s Day Tradition. Although the air temperature Sunday was in the upper 60s, the water was considerably colder.
CAVE SPRING, GA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Georgia | The Largest Shopping mall in Atlanta

If you do not want to spend so much and are looking for good brands, we have an excellent option that you should not miss. The Mall of Georgia is the largest shopping center in Atlanta with more than 200 stores, ideal for spending a full afternoon shopping in this city. It is located in Buford, northwest of the city, and has been open since 1999. This mall is gigantic and has both an indoor section and another with outdoor shops and restaurants, where they even show movies under the stars as well as take carry out other activities.
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores

Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

The Kentucky Colonel Says Goodbye to Tallapoosa, Full Taco Bell Conversion Underway

Sadly, the Kentucky Colonel has taken his original recipe chicken and marched out of Tallapoosa. A City Menus canary tipped us off that the Pilot at Georgia Highway 100 and I-20 was no longer offering Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Upon further investigation by The City Menus, we discovered that a remodel is currently underway to make the restaurant a full Taco Bell, which is what KFC was co-branded with in the restaurant space. All KFC signage, decor, and menu listings have been removed. We were informed that this may actually be a corporate-wide decision by Pilot Flying J to close all KFC offerings at their locations. We reached out to their Media Relations to confirm, but have not received word back yet. We will update this story as we learn more.
TALLAPOOSA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy