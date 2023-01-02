Sadly, the Kentucky Colonel has taken his original recipe chicken and marched out of Tallapoosa. A City Menus canary tipped us off that the Pilot at Georgia Highway 100 and I-20 was no longer offering Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Upon further investigation by The City Menus, we discovered that a remodel is currently underway to make the restaurant a full Taco Bell, which is what KFC was co-branded with in the restaurant space. All KFC signage, decor, and menu listings have been removed. We were informed that this may actually be a corporate-wide decision by Pilot Flying J to close all KFC offerings at their locations. We reached out to their Media Relations to confirm, but have not received word back yet. We will update this story as we learn more.

