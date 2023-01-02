Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Working families resort to hotels for homes
During the holiday season, thousands of families across Atlanta squeezed into hotel rooms as they marked the special day...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes for Atlanta pets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As rent, groceries, and gas prices rise across the Atlanta metro, a nonprofit provides temporary relief for hundreds of overwhelmed pet owners. Paws Between Homes connects people facing displacement, homelessness, or uncertain housing circumstances with foster families for their pets. Stephanie Holland called the...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Lelu is a beautiful domestic longhair who is described as well behaved and quiet. She likes cuddling on laps and getting her head scratched.
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not Agree
Ratings from a national travel app name 10 restaurants as the best in Marietta. Their list includes two chain restaurants that are based in Texas, and eight that are locally or regionally based.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World
Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
5 Reasons to love Tucker
Situated just outside I-285 at roughly 2 p.m. on the clockface of Atlanta’s Perimeter, Tucker has a long history. The post 5 Reasons to love Tucker appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
wrganews.com
Video: Cave Spring 2023 Polar Plunge
More than 100 brave souls plunged into the New Year by jumping into the chilly waters of the Cave Spring swimming pool. The Cave Spring Polar Plunge has become a New Year’s Day Tradition. Although the air temperature Sunday was in the upper 60s, the water was considerably colder.
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Georgia | The Largest Shopping mall in Atlanta
If you do not want to spend so much and are looking for good brands, we have an excellent option that you should not miss. The Mall of Georgia is the largest shopping center in Atlanta with more than 200 stores, ideal for spending a full afternoon shopping in this city. It is located in Buford, northwest of the city, and has been open since 1999. This mall is gigantic and has both an indoor section and another with outdoor shops and restaurants, where they even show movies under the stars as well as take carry out other activities.
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
thecitymenus.com
The Kentucky Colonel Says Goodbye to Tallapoosa, Full Taco Bell Conversion Underway
Sadly, the Kentucky Colonel has taken his original recipe chicken and marched out of Tallapoosa. A City Menus canary tipped us off that the Pilot at Georgia Highway 100 and I-20 was no longer offering Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Upon further investigation by The City Menus, we discovered that a remodel is currently underway to make the restaurant a full Taco Bell, which is what KFC was co-branded with in the restaurant space. All KFC signage, decor, and menu listings have been removed. We were informed that this may actually be a corporate-wide decision by Pilot Flying J to close all KFC offerings at their locations. We reached out to their Media Relations to confirm, but have not received word back yet. We will update this story as we learn more.
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
‘Rapidly’ spreading dog flu hits Atlanta area animal shelters
A rapidly spreading dog flu is causing Fulton and DeKalb county animal services to open a temporary shelter to house and...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
