Read full article on original website
Khan Khan
3d ago
Dr love is committing crime by conning who? he deserve punishment but people who fell for his scam should not blame anyone else but themself
Reply
2
Cynos.
2d ago
Before this crime, he was endangering people's lives by posing as a Doctor, he should have remained behind bars. Why this short sentence?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort LauderdaleTed RiversFort Lauderdale, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer.
Palm Beach County Inspector General: Forged documents used in COVID relief fraud cases
Palm Beach County's Inspector General has found two more instances of alleged CARES Act fraud, raising the total amount of questionable activity during the past 15 months to more than $160,000 in the county. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) was passed in March 2020 to blunt...
Illegal Immigrant & Fraud Violinist Arrested In Palm Beach County
An investigation found that 22-year old Giovani Radu was using a fake non-profit to collect at least $80,000 in the last year, claiming he needed money to help his sick child. Turns out, the man doesn't have any kids.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
veronews.com
Strunk Funeral Home owners seek to disqualify circuit judge
The owners of Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory are asking an appeals court to disqualify Circuit Judge Janet Croom from presiding over “any further proceedings” in the company’s legal battle over ownership of the properties on which it conducts business. In its filing with Florida’s Fourth District...
Sheriff's Office launches investigation into excessive force complaint
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has initiated an internal investigation following the rough arrest of a North Miami man over the summer.
cw34.com
Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
Derek James Acree, a Palm Beach Gardens attorney, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief.
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
bocanewsnow.com
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
niceville.com
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
Welfare check leads to discovery of body, homicide investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Attempted Traffic Stop In West Palm Beach Leads To Multiple Crashes
Police were trying to pull over a car with a man and woman inside, when the driver sped off and struck two patrol cars, while also striking an officer who was dragged briefly by the vehicle.
WPBF News 25
Officer dragged, 5 others injured after suspect flees traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Six people were injured, including a police officer, after a suspect fled a traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach. It started around 10:45 p.m. when an officer tried to pull the suspect over near the intersection of Tamarind Avenue and Eighth Street. Deep...
NBC Miami
Martin County Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Mother on New Year's Eve
Martin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a woman's death just before New Year's Day that landed her son in jail and charged with the murder. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports neighbors of 58-year-old Christina Diorio got a text message from someone in her home in Port Salerno on December 30 saying they needed help.
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
Comments / 11