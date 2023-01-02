Read full article on original website
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
WCAX
Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two covered bridges
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Covered bridges are an iconic fixture found in nearly every county in Vermont, but time, weather, and even cars, are taking a toll on some of these historic structures. There are around 100 covered bridges in the state, six of them are in Caledonia County and...
montpelierbridge.org
City Takes Over Murray Hill Water System
In a win-win for the Montpelier public works department and for the Murray Hill development, the city has assumed responsibility for the development’s water system. Montpelier Public Works director Kurt Motyka estimates $50,000 yearly revenue from the city’s new ownership of the Murray Hill water system easement and quitclaim deeds. Murray Hill’s well water system had been failing, necessitating connecting to public water. This change in ownership, maintenance, and operations of a private development water system to a municipality is a not uncommon and began with Murray Hill in December 2021.
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
WCAX
What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city councilors last month voted to move forward with the demolition of the Crete Center. Now, community members and organizations who used the space are left wondering what’s next?. The facility closed following an electrical fire nearly eight months ago. Since then, it has...
Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights
As the climate changes, will more intense and frequent storms make it harder for utilities like Washington Electric Cooperative to survive? Read the story on VTDigger here: Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights.
WCAX
Health center seeks to recruit new dental workers
Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what's next?.
WCAX
Montpelier wastewater plant to benefit from $20M upgrade
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over $20 million is headed to Montpelier for environmental upgrades to the city’s wastewater management facility. Capital City and state leaders gathered with USDA officials Tuesday to announce the investment. “We have aging infrastructure that is being upgraded, which is always critical,” said Christopher Cox, the chief operator of the Montpelier facility.
WCAX
Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping Christmas trees are down and out of the house. The National Fire Protection Association said one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees happen in January. They said the longer fresh trees...
mynbc5.com
Town mourns loss of Chazy Town Supervisor Bill Arthur
CHAZY, N.Y. — The town of Chazy is in mourning after the town supervisor passed away this week. Bill Arthur was 76 years old, according to his obituary. Arthur passed away with his family by his side. It also read that his most proud accomplishments were starting a business...
There’s a new ice rink in town
Killington has a new winter attraction: An ice skating rink at the Johnson Recreation Center tennis courts opened just before the new year. This addition to the town’s recreation department will bring new programs to the community and provide another […] Read More The post There’s a new ice rink in town appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium.
WCAX
Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and beyond
Perhaps it's not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match.
WCAX
Fancy felines return to Burlington this weekend
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Cat Show returns to South Burlington this weekend, drawing in cat owners and cat lovers from all over the region. There’s quite a bit to the cat show. Spectators can talk with owners about their pets before or after they’ve been judged by representatives from the Cat Fanciers Association. For some, it’s an opportunity to see a lot of cats under one roof.
Colchester Sun
Municipalities band together to propose changes to Essex Rescue, director says she's 'disappointed'
ESSEX RESCUE — A letter written by the five municipalities served by Essex Rescue seeks to give the municipalities more transparency and influence over the emergency service’s budget and operations. The drafted letter is a response to the rapidly increasing cost of Essex Rescue in the last two...
WCAX
Municipalities question cost increases for Essex Rescue
ESSE, Vt. (WCAX) - The costs for emergency services are on the rise in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. On Monday night, the town of Essex voted to sign a letter to Essex Rescue with a list of requests to help them better understand why costs are going up. In the coming weeks, Jericho, Underhill, Essex Junction, and Westford will also consider signing on. The letter asks Essex Rescue to provide more transparency, asking for quarterly financial reports and a voting member on the rescue’s board. Additionally, they wish to see an operational assessment of the EMS provider.
WCAX
New South End eatery specializes in audio experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is well-known for its wide selection of restaurants and eclectic music scene, and there’s a new spot in town that’s bridging nourishment and notes. At the South End’s Paradiso, sound is the main course. “We’re actually playing some Hailu Mergia, an Ethiopian...
Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List
Recent CLA assessment to push education tax rate up for most By Polly Mikula Of the 254 municipalities in the state listed on the annual Equalization Study, Killington topped the list for it’s actual property value being undervalued by its […] Read More The post Killington tops state for undervalued Grand List appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Barton Chronicle
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
