ESSE, Vt. (WCAX) - The costs for emergency services are on the rise in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. On Monday night, the town of Essex voted to sign a letter to Essex Rescue with a list of requests to help them better understand why costs are going up. In the coming weeks, Jericho, Underhill, Essex Junction, and Westford will also consider signing on. The letter asks Essex Rescue to provide more transparency, asking for quarterly financial reports and a voting member on the rescue’s board. Additionally, they wish to see an operational assessment of the EMS provider.

ESSEX, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO