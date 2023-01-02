ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Click10.com

Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon, Bridgewater availability unknown for Jets game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quarterback questions heading into their final game of the regular season. The Dolphins added veteran quarterback Mike Glennon. Mike McDaniel jokes about signing Glennon, “It was just his first name, I thought there was something good there.”. As...
TheDailyBeast

NFL Officially Cancels Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The postponed matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for good by the National Football League on Thursday night. The game’s first quarter was nearing its end Monday night when 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle. Doctors said Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restarted on the field before he was placed in an ambulance, was awake and communicating via writing on Thursday, though his condition was still considered critical. In a statement on the “difficult, but necessary” decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cited the “extraordinary circumstances” of the situation. “We continue...
CINCINNATI, OH

