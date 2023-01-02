Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Dolphins sign QB Mike Glennon, Bridgewater availability unknown for Jets game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quarterback questions heading into their final game of the regular season. The Dolphins added veteran quarterback Mike Glennon. Mike McDaniel jokes about signing Glennon, “It was just his first name, I thought there was something good there.”. As...
Former NFL player in Broward reacts to Hamlin’s ‘heartbreaking’ collapse, safety concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Twan Sanchez Russell said he was distraught when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he has been anxiously awaiting updates. Monday Night Football fans watched in horror as Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who...
NFL announces potential move of AFC Championship game involving Chiefs, Bills or Bengals
League owners will meet Friday to consider moving the AFC Championship to a neutral site should the game involve those clubs and the Kansas City Chiefs in certain scenarios.
NFL Officially Cancels Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
The postponed matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for good by the National Football League on Thursday night. The game’s first quarter was nearing its end Monday night when 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle. Doctors said Hamlin, whose heartbeat was restarted on the field before he was placed in an ambulance, was awake and communicating via writing on Thursday, though his condition was still considered critical. In a statement on the “difficult, but necessary” decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cited the “extraordinary circumstances” of the situation. “We continue...
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday.
Matthew Tkachuk selected as Panthers’ All-Star, believes disappointing season will take turn for better
SUNRISE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk is a 2023 NHL All-Star. Most of us could probably guess well before Thursday night’s announcement by the NHL that Tkachuk would represent the Florida Panthers when they host the All-Star Game next month. Whether the Panthers have any other representatives voted to...
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program are reportedly being hit with NCAA violations following an investigation into their conduct.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Purdue Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reacted to Purdue basketball's 71-69 win over Ohio State on Twitter. The Boilermakers defeated the Buckeyes on the road on a 3-pointer in the final minute of play.
