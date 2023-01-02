ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge.

In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed.

According to a release, the closure was implemented due to potentially dangerous winter conditions on the bridge. From Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, until March 31, CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians crossing Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost.

The CATA’s fixed Green Route service will be available at specially designated stops between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The release states that pedestrians who want to cross the bridge from Meadville to Vernon Twp. must board the bus at the designated location on Willow Street, across from Domino’s Pizza, for service to the Park Avenue Plaza.

Those looking to cross the bridge from Vernon Twp. to Meadville must board the bus at Giant Eagle.

Riders should inform the bus driver of their desire to utilize this service upon entering; those embarking or disembarking at all other stops shall be subject to normal fares.

For information specific to CATA’s Green Route, visit their website.

