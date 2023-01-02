ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, VT

WCAX

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX

SUNUNUINAUGURATION5

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of '98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice.
WCAX

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. The Champlain Islands were one of the hardest hit areas in Vermont by the 1998 ice...
WCAX

Green Mountain Club purchases more land to preserve the Long Trail

Green Mountain Club purchases more land to preserve the Long Trail
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive

Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
CBS Boston

Why Vermont maple syrup could look and taste "lighter" this year

FAIRFIELD, Vt. - Maple syrup makers in Vermont say the warm end to 2022 could mean changes to their products.They say they started collecting sap earlier than usual, but that sap is less concentrated. That means it takes more of it to make maple syrup.As a result, syrup made at the start of this year could look a little different and have a more subtle flavor."It's probably going to be a lighter color and a lighter maple taste," Evan Branon with Branon Family Maple Orchards in Vermont told WCAX.Branon said this has happened before and is no cause for alarm. He expects that later in the season "we will get right back to that stronger flavor."
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding

Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding
WCAX

Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire

Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens

Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Ice fishing safety 101

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. But the topsy-turvy temperatures mean some lakes and ponds may not be safe. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Corey Hart and Game...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill
WCAX

Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two covered bridges

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Covered bridges are an iconic fixture found in nearly every county in Vermont, but time, weather, and even cars, are taking a toll on some of these historic structures. There are around 100 covered bridges in the state, six of them are in Caledonia County and...
