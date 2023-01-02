Read full article on original website
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. The Champlain Islands were one of the hardest hit areas in Vermont by the 1998 ice...
Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
FAIRFIELD, Vt. - Maple syrup makers in Vermont say the warm end to 2022 could mean changes to their products.They say they started collecting sap earlier than usual, but that sap is less concentrated. That means it takes more of it to make maple syrup.As a result, syrup made at the start of this year could look a little different and have a more subtle flavor."It's probably going to be a lighter color and a lighter maple taste," Evan Branon with Branon Family Maple Orchards in Vermont told WCAX.Branon said this has happened before and is no cause for alarm. He expects that later in the season "we will get right back to that stronger flavor."
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
As the climate changes, will more intense and frequent storms make it harder for utilities like Washington Electric Cooperative to survive? Read the story on VTDigger here: Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. But the topsy-turvy temperatures mean some lakes and ponds may not be safe. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Corey Hart and Game...
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Covered bridges are an iconic fixture found in nearly every county in Vermont, but time, weather, and even cars, are taking a toll on some of these historic structures. There are around 100 covered bridges in the state, six of them are in Caledonia County and...
